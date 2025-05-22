Trump's 'big, beautiful bill' narrowly passes the House, notching another win for Johnson

The House worked through the night to narrowly pass President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill" early Thursday morning after another tumultuous week on Capitol Hill.

The bill passed in a 215-214 vote, with one member, House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Harris (R-Md.), voting present. Republican Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Warren Davidson of Ohio were the lone "no" votes on the bill, and Republican Reps. Andrew Garbarino of New York and David Schweikert of Arizona refrained from voting altogether.

The bill's passage has proven to be another impressive feat for Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), who dealt with uncertainty and skepticism within the Republican conference leading up to the vote.

'Once again, they have been proven wrong.'

"The media and the Democrats have consistently dismissed any possibility of House Republicans succeeding in our mission to enact President Trump's America First agenda," Johnson said in a statement. "Once again, they have been proven wrong."

To the speaker's point, Johnson spent the last few weeks homing in on a balancing point that would eventually satisfy as many Republicans as he needed to get this bill passed. Fiscal hawks like Harris and Republican Rep. Chip Roy (Texas) fought for meaningful spending cuts, legitimate Medicaid reform, and eliminating IRA subsidies before they signed off on the bill. They even met with the president alongside HFC colleagues on Wednesday after Trump's Capitol Hill appearance failed to persuade them.

Johnson was also dealing with the SALT Caucus Republicans, who kept refusing overly generous offers to raise the cap on state and local deductions for their blue states. The SALT Caucus eventually accepted Johnson's offer to raise the cap to $40,000, which quadruples the current $10,000 cap.

Now that Republicans have successfully passed this bill before their ambitious Memorial Day deadline, it is up to the Senate to take up reconciliation.

"We look forward to the Senate's timely consideration of this once-in-a-generation legislation and stand ready to continue our work together to deliver the one big, beautiful bill to the president's desk," Johnson said in the statement.

