Texas Democrats return and get GROUNDED by Republicans

Texas House Democrats spent weeks on the run in an attempt to derail a GOP mid-decade redistricting plan that would work in Republicans' favor — and now they’re being punished.

“Democrats finally made their way back home from their safe havens of Illinois and New York. And you know, these leftists, they come back with their tail tucked between their legs after just acting like children,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales comments, annoyed.

“They got upset that Mom and Dad gave a rule that they didn’t like, and they were like, ‘I’m going to pack my bag and I’m going to run away, because I don’t want to listen to your stupid rules,’” she continues.

And in true childlike fashion, the Democrats are now getting upset that as a result of their actions, they’re being treated like children.

“One of the very little things — the very few things — that the speaker of the House, Dustin Burrows here in the state of Texas, did was to implement a rule for these Democrats that they would only be allowed to leave the chamber under certain circumstances,” Gonzales explains.

“You want to be children? We’ll treat you like children. So just like at school, you need a hall pass. Okay? You need a permission slip that is signed, and then and only then, you can be surveilled by a Department of Public Safety officer,” she continues.

“Go do whatever you need to do. That’s fine. They won’t go in the bathroom stall with you. Okay?" she continues. "But they’re going to be watching you and make sure that you don’t go off and pull the stunt that you just proved that you have no problem pulling."

