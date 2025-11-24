Exclusive: More 'sicko' criminal illegal aliens arrested — from just this weekend

Immigration detainees from this weekend include some of the "worst of the worst" criminal suspects, according to exclusive information from the Department of Homeland Security.

Critics of President Donald Trump's order for mass deportations claim that federal officers are targeting people based solely on their illegal status, but the report from DHS documents some of the heinous criminal allegations tied to them as well.

'ICE arrested sickos who sexually abused children, raped innocent women, and committed murder.'

In one case, criminal illegal alien Javier Salvador Morfin from Mexico was convicted of assault with intent to commit a felony and attempted rape by force/fear in Los Angeles, California.

"Thanks to the Biden administration open-border policies, every town is now as a border town flooded with worst-of-the-worst criminal illegal aliens,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said.

"While Americans were enjoying their weekend and the media peddled falsehoods that DHS was not targeting the worst of the worst, ICE arrested sickos who sexually abused children, raped innocent women, and committed murder," she added.

The criminal illegal aliens detained in this latest sweep include:

Bharatkumar Manilal Patel of India, who was convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, victim 13 to 16 years old in Cook County, Illinois.

Cesar Ramirez-Ortiz of Mexico, who was convicted of aggravated criminal sexual assault of a child in Chicago, Illinois.

Juan Bernardo Perez-Gomez of Mexico, who was convicted of sex with a minor and burglary in San Bernardino, California.

Ronald Alexander Bonilla-Aguilar of Honduras, who was convicted of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 in Santa Clarita, California.

Alvin Henry of Trinidad and Tobago, who was convicted of rape in Brooklyn, New York.

Noel De Jesus Bravo-Gonzalez of Nicaragua, who was convicted of larceny, robbery, and homicide in Miami, Florida.

Nicole Benavente Torres of Peru, who was convicted of aggravated assault in Prince William County, Virginia.

Leonardo Morales-Lozada of Colombia, who was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Tarrant County, Texas.

The release also said that 70% of ICE arrests involve people charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S., and the statistic doesn't include "foreign fugitives, gang members, terrorists, and human rights abusers."

RELATED: Anti-ICE activists hold Home Depot business operations hostage with disruptive ice-scraper stunt

In another case from DHS, Sergio Jesus Villegas-Dorta from Cuba was convicted of intentional killing involving a weapon, robbery, and aggravated assault with a weapon in Miami-Dade County, Florida.

"As we look ahead to Thanksgiving this week, Americans can be thankful our brave DHS law enforcement got these pedophiles, rapists, and murderers off American streets," McLaughlin concluded.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!