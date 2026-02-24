This restaurant's surprise reply to unpatriotic HuffPost article takes the gold

After an incredibly eventful week of Olympic victories for Team USA, one leftist outlet got what it had coming when it said that feeling patriotic was "yucky."

While hundreds of accounts roasted the author and the article, one three-word reply from a restaurant stole the spotlight and left the HuffPost the clear loser in the exchange.

'This is the only acceptable response to HuffPost.'

HuffPost's original post on Saturday, captioned, "If waving the American flag or chanting 'USA' turns you off right now, you're not alone," received a simple comment from Jimmy's Famous Seafood.

"Go f**k yourself," the family-owned restaurant's account said Sunday.

RELATED: HuffPost gets absolutely scorched over article saying Olympics patriotism feels 'yucky'

Photo by Carolyn Van Houten/Washington Post/Getty Images

Many major accounts announced that Jimmy's Famous Seafood had earned a follow in the wake of the viral reply.

"This is the only acceptable response to HuffPost," Nick Sortor said.

"Okay do you have locations in Florida patriot?" BlazeTV host Auron MacIntyre asked.

"Only one location — family owned and operated. We ship to all 50 states however!" the account replied.

Jimmy's Famous Seafood is based in Baltimore, Maryland, where it has been operating since 1974.

At the time of writing, Jimmy's Famous Seafood had just under 360,000 followers on X. Its reply received over 13 million views, compared to 10 million views of HuffPost's original article.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!