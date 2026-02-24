Photo by Elsa/Getty Images
This restaurant's surprise reply to unpatriotic HuffPost article takes the gold
February 24, 2026
Jimmy's Famous Seafood's reply received millions more views than even the original article.
After an incredibly eventful week of Olympic victories for Team USA, one leftist outlet got what it had coming when it said that feeling patriotic was "yucky."
While hundreds of accounts roasted the author and the article, one three-word reply from a restaurant stole the spotlight and left the HuffPost the clear loser in the exchange.
'This is the only acceptable response to HuffPost.'
HuffPost's original post on Saturday, captioned, "If waving the American flag or chanting 'USA' turns you off right now, you're not alone," received a simple comment from Jimmy's Famous Seafood.
"Go f**k yourself," the family-owned restaurant's account said Sunday.
RELATED: HuffPost gets absolutely scorched over article saying Olympics patriotism feels 'yucky'
Photo by Carolyn Van Houten/Washington Post/Getty Images
Many major accounts announced that Jimmy's Famous Seafood had earned a follow in the wake of the viral reply.
"This is the only acceptable response to HuffPost," Nick Sortor said.
"Okay do you have locations in Florida patriot?" BlazeTV host Auron MacIntyre asked.
"Only one location — family owned and operated. We ship to all 50 states however!" the account replied.
Jimmy's Famous Seafood is based in Baltimore, Maryland, where it has been operating since 1974.
At the time of writing, Jimmy's Famous Seafood had just under 360,000 followers on X. Its reply received over 13 million views, compared to 10 million views of HuffPost's original article.
Cooper Williamson is a research assistant at Blaze Media and the profiles editor for Frontier magazine. He is a 2025 Publius Fellow with the Claremont Institute.
Coawi2001
Cooper Williamson
Cooper Williamson is a research assistant at Blaze Media and the profiles editor for Frontier magazine. He is a 2025 Publius Fellow with the Claremont Institute.
