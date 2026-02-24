Are we finally getting the truth about aliens?

The alien debate has taken a turn after former president Barack Obama casually stated in an interview with Brian Tyler Cohen that aliens are “real” — but they’re not where the public may believe them to be.

“Are aliens real?” Cohen asked Obama on “No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen.”

“They’re real, but I haven’t seen them,” Obama told Cohen, before adding that “they’re not being kept in ... Area 51.”

“There’s no underground facility, unless there’s this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the president of the United States,” he said.

However, while Obama confirmed the existence of aliens, President Donald Trump went on to criticize the former president’s admission.

“He gave classified information. He’s not supposed to be doing that, you know. I don’t know if they’re real or not. I can tell you he gave classified information. He’s not supposed to be doing that. He made a big mistake,” Trump replied when asked about Obama’s claims by a reporter.

While Trump’s initial reaction was not to discuss Obama’s admission, he then went on to announce on Truth Social that he would be releasing government files on aliens to the public.

“Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters,” Trump wrote in his post.

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales is thrilled that both Obama and Trump seem to be alluding to the existence of aliens as a fact — and that the public may soon finally know what’s really out there.

“We now have a former president who has said, ‘Yes, aliens are real, but they’re not at Area 51.’ And now we have a current president saying, ‘Oh, you shouldn’t have shared that; that’s classified information.’ It feels like we now have two presidents, two people who would know, admitting that aliens exist,” Gonzales comments.

“It feels a whole lot like Donald Trump let it slip,” she adds.

