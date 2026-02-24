Virginia man allegedly used meat cleaver to 'butcher' his family before being shot to death by police

Virginia police said a meat cleaver attack in Virginia left a scene described as a "bloodbath" after they shot and killed the alleged attacker.

Fairfax County Police responded to a call Monday from inside a residence at the Margate Manor apartment complex in Mantua, as well as from a neighbor.

'I can't imagine anything would compel anyone to butcher a family.'

The alleged attacker was described as a man in his fifties who used a 10-inch knife similar to a meat cleaver to attack his wife as well as his daughter, according to Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis.

The man's son-in-law was outside clearing snow from the top of his car when he heard the commotion coming from inside the residence, according to police.

When he responded, he found his father-in-law stabbing his wife and then turning to attack the son-in-law.

Davis said officers found the man attacking the son-in-law when they arrived, and he ignored commands to stop.

"Our officer gave repeated commands — one after another after another — to this perpetrator, the father-in-law, to drop the knife, drop the knife," he said. "Not only does he not drop the knife, but he proceeds to stab the son-in-law."

An officer opened fire on the man and killed him.

All three victims were transported to a hospital, where the two women were later declared dead. The injured son-in-law remains in critical condition.

Police also found a child in the residence, but the 1-year-old baby of the younger couple was unharmed. The baby is under the care of child protective services while police seek to identify family members.

"To describe this scene as bloody would be an understatement," Davis said.

Davis said there had been no previous domestic violence calls at the residence, or any other calls. He defended the actions of his officer and said the bodycam footage supported that he followed use-of-force policies.

Police have not yet released the names of the alleged assailant or of the victims.

"We don't know yet what turmoil, what strife is happening in their lives, but I can't imagine anything would compel anyone to butcher a family," Davis added.

