Democrats release mutiny video, admit it’s baseless, then beg for bodyguards when Trump calls them out

On November 18, six Democrat lawmakers with military or intelligence backgrounds — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), Rep. Chris Deluzio (D-Pa.), Rep. Maggie Goodlander (D-N.H.), and Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.) — released a short online video titled “Don’t Give Up the Ship.”

It urged U.S. service members and intelligence personnel to reject “illegal orders” and reminded them that their oath is to the Constitution, not individual leaders. While refusing unlawful commands is aligned with existing military law, the video claimed that “threats to our Constitution aren’t just coming from abroad, but from right here at home” and accused the Trump administration of “pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens” but provided no evidence or examples of any illegal order.

In interviews following the video release, Crow and Slotkin even admitted that there’s been no illegal order from President Trump or his administration. On November 20, Crow told CNN’s Kasie Hunt, “To be clear, we are not calling on folks right now to disobey any type of unlawful order.” Slotkin followed suit, admitting to ABC’s Martha Raddatz that the insinuation that the Trump administration was issuing illegal orders was completely baseless.

“To my knowledge, I am not aware of things that are illegal," she said.

In other words, they created a video encouraging insurrection by insinuating that illegal orders have been issued, when no such thing has happened.

It’s no surprise, then, that a firestorm of criticism ignited, most notably from President Trump himself, who called it “seditious behavior from traitors” that is “punishable by death.”

Even though sedition is indeed punishable by death under current U.S. federal law and President Trump has explicitly clarified that his Truth Social post was not an execution threat, Democrats are using the scandal they created to play the victim.

“Democrats want to be the victims. That’s their entire reason for existence, is how can I be oppressed today? How can I be a victim today?” says Sara Gonzales, BlazeTV host of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) accused President Trump of “calling for the execution of elected officials” and claimed that he “makes political violence more likely.”

“It’s outrageous. No president has ever stooped as low as Donald Trump. None,” he spat.

“What’s outrageous is members of Congress making videos insinuating that there are illegal orders going on, but not willing to put their name to whatever it is that they’re accusing Donald Trump of doing that is illegal,” Sara retorts, calling the video an attempt to “start a coup in the military.”

“And by the way, you know, it’s so cute that now all of a sudden they have a problem with cheering on death. I seem to recall someone who was wearing the exact same shirt that I am wearing who was assassinated, and they didn’t seem to have a problem with the political violence,” she adds, referencing her white Freedom T-shirt – the same T-shirt Charlie Kirk was wearing when he was murdered.

“So excuse me while I don’t take your outrage seriously, Chuck,” she continues.

But Schumer isn’t the only Democrat playing the victim. Following Trump’s Truth Social posts, several Democrats, especially the ones featured in the “Don't Give Up the Ship” video, contacted Capitol Police and received increased or 24/7 security protection.

But Sara, calling them “failed theater kids,” isn’t having it. “Shut up, you whiny bitches. You are such cowards. You started this.”

To hear more of Sara’s scathing commentary, watch the episode above.

