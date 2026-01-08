Sign at McDonald's in Minneapolis: No ICE agents allowed!

A McDonald's restaurant location in Minneapolis has a sign outside restricting Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from entering.

An image of the sign was posted to social media and confirmed by a Daily Wire reporter who spoke to a security guard outside of the location.

'At the end of the day, this is private property, so you can't just break the law because you're a federal agent.'

"NO ICE ACCESS IN THIS BUSINESS," the sign reads. "NOTICE TO ALL LAW ENFORCEMENT & IMMIGRATION AGENTS."

The sign went on to say that workers would not accept ICE administrative warrants for entry into the business.

"This is a private business," the sign said. "You are not permitted to enter non-public areas of this business (including offices, break rooms, storage areas, and staff-only areas) without a valid JUDICIAL WARRANT signed by a judge or magistrate."

The sign also forbids agents from questioning employees or searching the premises without "proper legal authority."

It added in capital letters, "If you enter, you are trespassing, and we will seek legal recourse."

When a Daily Wire reporter went to the location, a security guard said he was there to enforce the restaurant's ban.

"Yeah, just to let you know, at the end of the day, this is private property. So you can't just break the law because you're a federal agent," said the guard. "It's like coming into your house or coming to any other restaurant. There's rules."

McDonald's USA released a statement via email to Blaze News saying they had contacted the owner of the franchise.

"We're in touch with the owner/operator of this franchised restaurant and have confirmed that this flyer was posted without approval and has since been taken down," reads the statement from the company.

The company also confirmed that the owner/operator had reiterated the company's policies to the restaurant team about what signage was appropriate.

A similar controversy erupted at a Minneapolis-area Hampton Inn by Hilton after the Department of Homeland Security reported on social media that agents had their reservations canceled.

Hilton Hotels eventually dropped the hotel location from its system after releasing a statement to Blaze Media saying that location was independently owned and was not living up to its standards.

Editor’s note: This article has been edited after publication to include a statement from McDonald's USA.

