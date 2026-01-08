Liz Wheeler: New vaccine schedule is a MAJOR win for MAHA moms

According to the updated CDC guidance, the recommended childhood immunization schedule has been drastically reduced — a change BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler says MAHA moms have been fighting for years to see.

“My head is actually still spinning from this news. It took me a couple days to wrap my mind around the implications of what President Trump has done,” Wheeler explains.

“What I’m talking about, of course, is the new recommended childhood immunization schedule from the CDC. Finally, guys, finally. How long have we MAHA moms been waiting for this? Finally that vaccine schedule has been not just slightly altered, but absolutely slashed, ripped to pieces,” she continues.

“To call this a huge decision would be the understatement of the year,” she says, adding, “It’s revolutionary. It’s paradigm shifting. And the argument that I’m going to make today is that this is the most significant thing that President Trump has ever done.”

Wheeler explains that the reason this is such a big deal is because this will have “generational impacts long after President Trump is out of office, long after he’s dead.”

“So this is what happened,” she begins. “The CDC has a committee called ASIP. Now the ASIP committee is supposed to recommend to the CDC, and then of course the HHS at large, supposed to recommend which vaccines should go on the recommended child immunization schedule, or which vaccines not to recommend.”

When ASIP was originally retooled by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Wheeler explains that he “put a lot of people on there.”

While she was originally very excited about the changes Kennedy made, Americans have had yet to see the impact made by them, until now.

“Now the CDC has taken action to reduce the recommended doses, the recommended vaccine doses for children in the United States from 88 doses — if you can believe that’s how many doses of vaccines were recommended for children and adolescents in our country — they’ve reduced the recommended doses from 88 to 55,” Wheeler says.

“They almost slashed it in half,” she says.

“This is what we voted for,” she adds.

