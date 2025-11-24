'We're not chopping nuts': ShamWow guy files to run for Congress — as a Republican

Offer Vince Shlomi, the 61-year-old Israeli-born pitchman whose work selling absorbent towels on late-night TV gained him recognizability as the "ShamWow guy," has filed to run for Congress as a Republican.

According to the Texas GOP's list of filing applications, Shlomi has filed an application to unseat Republican incumbent Rep. John Carter, who has represented Texas' 31st congressional district since 2003 thanks to a series of landslide electoral victories.

"The woke churches are after our kids' nuts," Shlomi said in a video where he can be seen standing outside a structure painted in the LGBT imperial colors. "Not no more. We're not chopping nuts. You're going to love your nuts with the ShamWow guy."

The allusion to nuts is both a play on LGBT activists' support for child genital mutilation and the "Slap Chop" infomercial wherein Shlomi states, "With Slap Chop, you're going to love my nuts," prior to dicing a bowl full of almonds and walnuts.

Shlomi, an apparent Los Angeles resident who serves as president and CEO of the TV marketing company Square One Entertainment, told Fox News Digital on Sunday that he was motivated to run for office by a desire to "destroy wokeism" and as a tribute to assassinated conservative Charlie Kirk, whom he referred to as the original "woke buster."

In a recent parody music video titled "Woke Busters," Shlomi signaled opposition to men in girls' locker rooms, child sex changes, the "Me Too" movement, identity politics, and cancel culture.

While Shlomi's new role as culture warrior might find resonance with voters, he may have to address on the campaign trail some of the skeletons crowding his closet.

Vince Offer's mugshot following his 2009 arrest in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Kypros/Getty Images

For instance, Shlomi was arrested and slapped with a felony battery charge in February 2009 for allegedly pummeling a prostitute at a hotel in Miami Beach, Florida.

According to the arrest affidavit, Shlomi kissed a hooker he had met earlier at a nightclub. Shlomi told police that the hooker bit his tongue and would not let go, so he punched her in the face several times. The prostitute reportedly suffered facial fractures and numerous lacerations. Prosecutors ultimately dropped the case.

Two years later, Shlomi's former personal assistant sued him in a separate case, alleging he stalked and emotionally abused her, made unwanted sexual advances, and at one stage offered to buy her eggs, reported CBS News.

In 2013, Shlomi told NBC News that he was cleaning up his act, stating, "People understand you make mistakes in life."

"Hopefully I won't make another mistake," he added.

Shlomi has reportedly not yet formalized his intention to run with the Federal Election Commission.

