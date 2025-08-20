Wives of the future: A Chinese tech CEO's plan to replace women

A Chinese entrepreneur says he has finally solved the puzzle for those who do not want to get married.

In fact, Zhang Qifeng, founder of Kaiwa Technology, says his product will assist not only men who are looking for a nontraditional wife, but also women who want a child but do not want to become pregnant.

Qifeng, who previously developed service and reception robots, said his product would have a prototype within the next year and solve one of China's biggest problems.

'Some people don't want to get married but still want a "wife."'

For the low price of just $14,000 USD, Kaiwa Technology plans to fix China's population decline and aging society by introducing a "pregnancy robot," Newsweek reported.

"Some people don't want to get married but still want a 'wife'; some don't want to be pregnant but still want a child," Qifeng has decided. "So one function of our 'robot wife' is that it can carry a pregnancy," he added.

Using a synthetic uterus already at a "mature" stage, the robot would serve as an incubator for 10 months while nutrients are delivered through an artificial umbilical cord.

Still, what Qifeng is proposing could ultimately end up being illegal in China.

"I initiated development to solve the population decline issue," Qifeng continued, per VN Express. "While commercial surrogacy is designated as illegal, I want to meet the demand of those who do not wish to marry but want to have children."

The Ph.D. from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore said he hopes to work around the ban with the robots and build humanoids that "can carry a full-term pregnancy 'in the normal way.'"

"We want to integrate a gestation chamber into a humanoid robot," he said.

Qifeng appeared to then describe sex robots, saying the 100,000-yuan wombs would need to be "implanted in the robot's abdomen so that a real person and the robot can interact to achieve pregnancy, allowing the fetus to grow inside."

VN Express reported that Chinese infertility rates have skyrocketed between 2007 and 2020, from 11.9% to 18%. This issue has caused major city centers to cover artificial insemination and in-vitro fertilization under medical insurance for infertile couples.

Kaiwa Technology will have to hurdle Chinese laws that have already shut down the idea of a "nanny robot" that monitors and cares for embryos in 2022. According to the Independent, fetuses cannot be developed in artificial wombs beyond two weeks in China.

Qifeng has reportedly held discussions with provincial authorities in Guangdong, China, with no progress formally announced.

