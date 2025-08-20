Image source: Halifax County (Va.) Adult Detention Center
Christian school teacher accused of child sex crimes; school cites Scripture in decision to go to police
August 20, 2025
The school's headmistress told Blaze News that police were notified 'within one hour' of the school receiving accusations that the teacher had sex with a child.
A Virginia teacher at a private Christian school is accused of committing child sex crimes.
Katelin Campbell was employed as a teacher at C.H. Friend School at the beginning of the 2024-2025 school year.
'Scripture is very clear that if it was done in the dark, it was going to be brought to light.'
Dana Jones, headmistress of the school located in South Boston, Virginia, told Blaze News she received information about allegations against Campbell on Aug. 4.
"Within one hour of receiving this information, two members of our board of directors went in person to the South Boston Police Department to report what had been disclosed to the school," Jones told Blaze News.
Jones also confirmed to Blaze News that Campbell is no longer employed at the school and that the teacher resigned immediately on the same day the accusations surfaced.
Jones told WSET-TV, "We chose integrity instead of it being swept under the rug. Scripture is very clear that if it was done in the dark, it was going to be brought to light." It appears the Bible reference is from Luke 8:17: "For nothing is hidden that will not be made manifest, nor is anything secret that will not be known and come to light."
She added to the station, "We understand that taking it to the police department, it was going to come shine a light onto us. We took what we were told to them and let them carry on with their investigation."
Jones also stated, "The board of directors, faculty, and student body of C.H. Friend stand with everyone affected during this challenging time."
Photo by peshkov via iStock / Getty Images Plus
Campbell was arrested around 11 p.m. Aug. 14 and released about an hour later on $2,500 bond, according to jail records.
Campbell was charged with taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial relationship and consensual sex with a child aged 15 or older.
Campbell had been an English teacher at C.H. Friend School and taught seventh through 12th graders.
People magazine, citing county records, reported that officials said the alleged incident occurred on Nov. 1, 2024.
Jones told WSET that she cannot confirm if the victim is a student at the school. The commonwealth attorney confirmed to the outlet that the victim is a male.
Neither the commonwealth attorney nor the South Boston Police Department immediately provided Blaze News with more information on the arrest.
Paul Sacca is a staff writer for Blaze News.
Paul_Sacca
