Adam Schiff fires up legal defense fund as DOJ pursues fraud investigation

Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff of California is going on defense against an investigation by the Department of Justice into mortgage fraud allegations.

Schiff has begun a legal defense fund in anticipation of possible litigation on the claims that he named a Maryland property as his primary home in order to avoid the high property taxes in California.

'This fund will ensure he can fight back against these baseless smears while continuing to do his job.'

A spokesperson for Schiff confirmed the decision in a statement to Politico.

“It’s clear that Donald Trump and his MAGA allies will continue weaponizing the justice process to attack Senator Schiff for holding this corrupt administration accountable,” read the statement from Marisol Samayoa. “This fund will ensure he can fight back against these baseless smears while continuing to do his job.”

President Donald Trump excoriated Schiff, who has been a vocal Trump opponent, in a screed posted on social media in July.

"I have always suspected Shifty Adam Schiff was a scam artist. And now I learn that Fannie Mae’s Financial Crimes Division have concluded that Adam Schiff has engaged in a sustained pattern of possible Mortgage Fraud," wrote the president.

He went on to claim that Schiff designated the Maryland property as his primary home in 2009 and maintained that designation throughout numerous transactions until 2020.

"Mortgage Fraud is very serious, and CROOKED Adam Schiff (now a Senator) needs to be brought to justice," Trump added.

RELATED: Trump says Adam Schiff may be guilty of mortgage fraud: 'A SERIOUS lowlife'

The Democrat responded with a snarky message on social media.

"Since I led his first impeachment, Trump has repeatedly called for me to be arrested for treason. So in a way, I guess this is a bit of a letdown," said Schiff, who voted for the impeachment when he was a member of the U.S. House.

"And this baseless attempt at political retribution won’t stop me from holding him accountable," he added. "Not by a long shot."

Schiff is also accused of leaking confidential information in order to damage the president during his first term when the Democrat was on the House Intelligence Committee. A spokesperson for Schiff said those claims were "absolutely and categorically false."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!