Trump says Adam Schiff may be guilty of mortgage fraud: 'A SERIOUS lowlife'

President Donald Trump announced that financial crimes investigators had concluded that Democrat Sen. Adam Schiff of California may have committed mortgage fraud.

The president posted the comments about the reported finding from the Fannie Mae Financial Crimes division on his social media account on Tuesday.

'He is a dishonest, crooked guy. Adam Schiff is a SERIOUS lowlife.'

"I have always suspected Shifty Adam Schiff was a scam artist. And now I learn that Fannie Mae’s Financial Crimes Division have concluded that Adam Schiff has engaged in a sustained pattern of possible Mortgage Fraud," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He went on to say that Schiff had improperly described a property in Maryland as his primary home in order to escape paying the high property taxes of California.

"Adam Schiff said that his primary residence was in MARYLAND to get a cheaper mortgage and rip off America, when he must LIVE in CALIFORNIA because he was a Congressman from CALIFORNIA," the president added. "I always knew Adam Schiff was a Crook."

He suggested that Schiff had falsely designated the property when he refinanced in 2009 and continued the alleged fraud through several transactions until 2020.

"Mortgage Fraud is very serious, and CROOKED Adam Schiff (now a Senator) needs to be brought to justice," he added.

Schiff responded in a defiant statement on his own social media account.

"Since I led his first impeachment, Trump has repeatedly called for me to be arrested for treason. So in a way, I guess this is a bit of a letdown," the Democrat wrote.

"And this baseless attempt at political retribution won’t stop me from holding him accountable," he added. "Not by a long shot."

Trump lambasted Schiff in a statement to reporters as well.

RELATED: Republicans excoriate Democrats after they defeat resolution to censure Adam Schiff

Trump: "Adam Schiff is one of the lowest of the low. I would love to see him brought to justice. He is a dishonest, crooked guy. Adam Schiff is a SERIOUS lowlife." pic.twitter.com/F7pmirnzrC

— TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 15, 2025

"Adam Schiff is one of the lowest of the low. I would love to see him brought to justice. He is a dishonest, crooked guy. Adam Schiff is a SERIOUS lowlife," he said.

Axios reported that the Federal Housing Finance Agency declined to comment about the allegations made by the president.

The accusations are similar to those made against New York Attorney General Letitia James (D), who allegedly misrepresented a rental home as a primary home of residence in order to obtain preferable loan interest consideration. She has also called those accusations "baseless."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!