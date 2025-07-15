Director of Glenn Beck's disaster response charity undermines Democrat attack on Trump admin's response to Texas flood

The head of Glenn Beck's nonprofit helping the victims of the historic Texas flooding said that the disaster response from the federal government and the state has been phenomenal, contrary to accusations from Democrats.

J.P. Decker, the executive director of nonprofit Mercury One, spoke to Blaze Media co-founder Beck on his radio show Tuesday and detailed how the federal response to the disaster has allowed state efforts to be as effective as possible.

'The response from the administration helped us to be able to help them long-term.'

"You, for the very first time, you wrote to me, on day one, and I said, 'What's happening with the floods?' And you said, 'We're just staying out of the way,'" Beck recalled.

Decker wrote and said, "The state has this so buttoned up, we just want to stay out of the way," according to Beck.

"So we were just feeding people," Beck said.

"Yeah, we were just working with our partners because we didn't want to get in the way of the search and rescue," Decker told Beck on Tuesday.

Decker went on to describe what he saw on the ground as the head of the Mercury One charity trying to provide help to the disaster victims of what he described as a "horrific" tragedy.

"In that area, we're helping a little town because there was about 26 homes that were hit pretty hard by it. So we're helping that area provide the sheetrock and everything they need to kind of rebuild," he said.

"But the day before we were in that neighborhood, about 200 yards away, they found two adults and a little 9-month-old," Decker added.

Despite the extent of the unprecedented disaster, Decker said the response from the federal government has been very effective.

"Almost everyone everyone said, 'We're Texans. We're gonna get through it,'" Decker recalled.

"And then we talked to all of our partners, and they said, 'This is unlike any disaster we've ever seen,' and some of them have been doing it for 15, 20 years," he explained. "And they said, 'The response from the administration helped us to be able to help them long-term.'"

"You mean by 'the administration,' the state and —" Beck asked.

"The state and federal," Decker replied. "They sent the National Guard but also the Coast Guard. I mean, the Coast Guard got there within no time."

He added, "It's cool to see when administrations do the job."

RELATED: NY newspaper nailed with backlash over cartoon mocking MAGA victims of Texas floods: 'Twisted, vile, and shameful'

Decker said that Mercury One would be in Texas for a long time to provide help to the flood victims. He said that many of the victims did not have flood insurance and would need help to rebuild.

Eleven days after the disaster struck, there are officially 132 confirmed fatalities and another 101 people still missing.

"It's unbelievable," Beck said.

"It's just horrific," Decker responded.

Decker praised Beck's audience for having a strong response to the call for help. He said they challenged their donors to help raise $1 million for the disaster relief efforts, and they were able to do it within 48 hours.

"I have to tell you, J.P., I am so proud of Mercury One," Beck said emotionally. "And I'm so proud of what you've created."

Decker also offered an update on their efforts that continue to help disaster victims in North Carolina following Hurricane Helene.

"I just got an update this morning. We're up to almost 150 homes rebuilt in North Carolina," he said. "Our goal is over 400 in the next two years."

Anyone who wants to support Mercury One in its efforts to help Texas flood victims can visit its website here.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!