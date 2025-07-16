Social media erupts with fury at liberal editor who justified harassment of JD Vance's children at Disneyland

The editor in chief of left-wing magazine Mother Jones faced swift backlash after justifying the harassment of Vice President JD Vance and his children while they were visiting Disneyland.

Clara Jeffery approved of reports that Vance and his family were booed as they tried to enjoy the theme park, and she pointed to families being torn asunder by the mass deportations of the Trump administration.

'Keep young children of politicians out of your gutter fights. Reprehensible, deplorable bully.'

"People who feel bad for JD Vance's kids as family gets booed at Disneyland," Jeffery wrote on social media. "I get it, but better those kids know now what their father is about. Other kids are watching their parents get shipped off to gulags."

In a second post, she appeared to blame Vance for bringing his children out in the open.

"Also, JD Vance knows he's going to be booed at Disneyland or the Kennedy Center or wherever," she added. "He doesn't have to go with his kids, but ... he probably wants the optics of his family being booed. So ... yeah."

Many on social media thought it heartless for Jeffery to make the comments at a time when so many incidents of violence against politicians have been documented.

"WTF is wrong with these people!???" Donald Trump Jr. responded.

“Imagine the type of soulless ghoul you have to be to say this...Imagine being the Editor in Chief of Mother Jones Magazine,” GOP strategist Andrew Surabian replied.

"Even among left-wing publications there used to be a standard against attacks on children. The left and their cohorts in MSmedia have sunk to new lows," writer David Asman said.

RELATED: Left-wing editor cries 'Christian nationalism' after flight attendant wishes her 'blessed' night — and backlash is brutal

"Clara Jeffery, Mother Hones [sic] editor-in-chief is an immoral, piece of filth. Thankfully, 90% of America has no idea and gives zero f**ks who she is or her political agenda," read another response.

"@ClaraJeffery is a soulless ghoul. Leftists are f**king demons," another user said.

"Clara Jeffery, do you have children or grandchildren? How will you feel if your comment is flipped and millions of people do the same to them? Being cruel to children is not the solution," another critic said.

"What a vile, bully you are. Keep young children of politicians out of your gutter fights. Reprehensible, deplorable bully. Shameless. You personify today's leftist activists," read another response.

