Security video shows workers fighting off man in bikini trying to rob donut shop

California police released security video from a bizarre incident where a man wearing a bikini and a sun hat tried to rob a donut shop in Los Angeles.

The incident unfolded at a Winchell's donut shop in the Harvard Heights area on May 28. Video obtained by KMPH-TV shows the bikini-clad man in the kitchen pointing what looks like a gun while the workers toss objects at him, including cash.

At one point, the officer fires a shot at the man but apparently misses him.

As he leans down to pick up the cash, they ram him with a cart.

Surveillance video from outside the store shows one worker grabbing a chair and throwing it at the man before he flees from the scene.

Police said they were later able to find the man in an alley of a nearby apartment complex in July. Body camera video shows the confrontation as an officer tries to get the man to stand down.

Officers were able to subdue him through the use of a taser and arrested the man. They said they were able to recover a knife as well as an airsoft replica handgun from the area.

They later identified him as 41-year-old Christopher Hall. He was charged with robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

