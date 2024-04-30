Homeless man allegedly devours victim's face after fight at bus stop near Las Vegas Strip, told police he was possessed

Nevada police said that a man allegedly beat another man to death at a bus stop and then ate portions of his face.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said that officers received reports of two men fighting at about 4:44 a.m. on Sunday at the bus stop on South Las Vegas Boulevard near Charleston.

When police responded, they found one of the men unresponsive and bleeding from his head. He was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Police said they arrested the other man and identified him as 31-year-old Colin Czech. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center in absentia over a charge of open murder.

Czech was found with “biological matter in his hair, mouth and on his clothing,” according to police. He reportedly told them that the victim had attacked him.

Paramedics transported the victim, identified as Kenneth Brown, to the hospital, where medical personnel found that he was missing an eye and an ear.

Police said Czech was “was going in and out of consciousness" when they detained him and told them that he had been awake for five days straight because something was "possessing" him. He also said he was homeless and admitted that he had used his teeth to eat the victim's "eyeballs and ears."

Witnesses to the fight spoke to KLAS-TV about what they saw.

“It was pretty bizarre, man. Obviously there’s a lot of stuff that goes on out here but this takes the cake as far as just all out, out-there-ness, you know what I mean?" said a man named Raymond Garcia. "I'm not sure what this person may be going through."

KLAS recorded video of the scene of the attack but said it was so gory and shocking that the studio could not broadcast it.

"I was checking it out, saying, 'What the heck is going on over there?'" said James Harris to KSNV-TV. He said he was awakened by the commotion outside of his apartment. "I just looked from this distance like they were hovering over a couple of bodies."

Czech did not appear in court for his first hearing because he was in the hospital, and he is scheduled to appear on May 1.

Here's a local news report about the incident:

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!