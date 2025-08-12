Doctors are paid to give children vaccines — and RFK Jr. has plans to stop it

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced even more good news on the vaccine front — and that is that they’re going to put an end to incentivizing doctors with money to give more vaccines.

“It rewards certain treatments not because they’re better for the patient, but because someone profits. Take what happened during COVID. Hospitals were paid to report staff vaccination rates,” RFK said.

“Those numbers were fed into the National Healthcare Safety Network, then published on the CDC website to shame any hospital that refused to become an enforcer of federal vaccine mandates,” he continued, announcing that the Trump administration has now eliminated that policy by “repealing a dangerous Biden-era provision.”

“And we’re not stopping there. We’re scanning every corner of the health care system for hidden medical incentives that corrupt medical judgment. What we’re finding is alarming. Doctors are being paid to vaccinate, not to evaluate,” he explained.

“They’re pressured to follow the money, not the science,” he said, explaining that they’ve uncovered that more than 36,000 doctors had their Medicare reimbursements altered based on childhood vaccination rates.

“That’s not medicine. It’s coercion. It’s immoral. It has no place in a constitutional democracy or in a system that claims to protect children,” he continued. “Medical decisions should be made based upon one thing and one thing only: the well-being of the patient, never on a financial bonus or a government mandate.”

BlazeTV host Pat Gray and producer Keith Malinak are fully on board.

“How do you argue with that?” Gray asks.

“I mean, just common sense, man,” Malinak agrees.

“I mean, do you know anybody who would think, ‘No, that’s a really good idea if doctors are paid based on how many vaccines they administer to people’?” Gray adds.

