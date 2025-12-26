Florida man kills wife, shoots his stepdaughter, and then kills himself — all over a football game

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd related a horrific series of alleged crimes that spun out of a disagreement over a football game.

47-year-old Jason Kenney shot and killed his wife at their Lakeland home before shooting his 13-year-old stepdaughter twice, once in the face, according to Judd.

'You’re drinking, you’re using cocaine again. ... You need God.'

Kenney and his wife got into an argument after she suggested that he turn off the television as he was watching "Monday Night Football." The argument escalated and led his wife to tell their son to go call the police.

The 12-year-old boy ran over to their neighbor's home, but as he left the home, he heard gunshots.

When deputies arrived, they found the man's wife, Crystal Kenney, dead, and the stepdaughter shot twice. They rushed her to the hospital in critical condition.

Judd said that Kenney fled the scene and called his sister in upstate New York. He allegedly told her that he had done something terrible and that he would not let police take him to prison for the rest of his life.

Police caught up with the man at his father's home, where he had barricaded himself inside a shack.

They heard a gunshot and found his dead body when they entered the shack.

Judd said that police found a note written by Kenney's wife to him, but said they could not determine when it had been written.

"You’re drinking, you’re using cocaine again. This is not the way the family should be. You need God," she wrote.

He said that she had been a regular churchgoer and donated to her church every week.

"When you go in there, there is a beautiful Christmas tree with lots of Christmas presents under it, just like the nuclear family should be," said Judd. "The only thing he did right that night was shoot himself."

Judd said the 12-year-old boy was unharmed and noted that he was Kenney's biological son. Also unharmed was his wife's 1-year-old daughter, who was found sleeping in a crib.

