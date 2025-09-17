Wife and son helped father dismember man's body with a chainsaw after a lethal poker game, police say

A 41-year-old New Jersey man named Everton Thomas fled to Canada after shooting and killing a man during a poker game at his home in Camden, police say.

Harold Miller, 48, had been reported missing in June, and his vehicle was later found in Pennsauken, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. A police investigation used security video footage and cellphone data to determine that he had been playing poker with Thomas at his home on Baird Boulevard on June 12.

Police said the footage showed Miller never left the home again.

The video also captured the sound of a gunshot at the home, according to police.

Everton Thomas's 22-year-old son, Deshawn Thomas, and 41-year-old wife, Sherrie Parker, then allegedly purchased a chainsaw and cleaning items to bring back to the residence, according to police. They also obtained containers and trash bags.

Police said surveillance video showed Everton Thomas and his son making several trips to the dumpsters at Tamarack Apartments to load containers and drive away.

When police searched the home on June 20, they said they recovered a loaded firearm with one round in the chamber. They also found bloodstains which later matched the DNA of the missing man.

Everton Thomas allegedly fled from the U.S. to Canada the next day.

On Sept. 5, Everton Thomas was charged with first-degree murder, and he, his son, and his wife were charged with desecration of human remains.

Prosecutors say the son told police that his father had woken him up and asked him to "chop up" a body. The mother, when allegedly explaining her actions, said, "A wife got to do what she's got to do."

Neighbors had said they smelled a strong odor coming from the residence that appeared to be something decomposing, according to WPVI-TV.

Everton Thomas was arrested and is awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

Miller's remains have not been found.

