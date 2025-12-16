PREDICTION: Ilhan Omar will be deported in 2026

BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler has an interesting prediction for 2026 — and it’s one that most people on the right would be happy to see come true.

“My biggest prediction for 2026 is that a member of the U.S. Congress will be denaturalized, removed from her seat in Congress, and deported from the United States of America,” Wheeler says. “And it’s no secret to whom I am referring.”

She is referring to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), who is facing intense scrutiny after an article from the Daily Mail revealed what Wheeler calls “pretty airtight evidence” that Ilhan Omar married her brother.

“Ilhan Omar’s first husband, she married here in the United States only in a religious ceremony. She married a Muslim man named Hirsi. They were married by a Muslim cleric in an Islamic ceremony, but they never married civilly. So their marriage was never recognized by the United States government,” Wheeler explains.

“Ilhan Omar was married to Hirsi for many years. But then suddenly, she, in a civil ceremony, was married to a different man. She married a man named Elmi, the man who is accused of being her brother,” she says.

The marriage secured Elmi residence in the United States, though he later left for the United Kingdom.

“That’s not even the primary reason that Ilhan Omar should face denaturalization. The primary reason is her status as a naturalized citizen was, according to some very credible reports, based on a lie,” Wheeler says.

“Ilhan Omar’s father claimed that he was fleeing Somalia because the communist Marxist regime at the time was after him. But sources tell journalist Ashley Rindsberg that Ilhan Omar’s father was actually a member of that violent communist Marxist regime. He worked in propaganda, and he was fleeing because the government was being toppled by the people and he was afraid for his life,” she explains.

“Well, eventually Ilhan Omar’s father claimed asylum here in the United States, and Ilhan Omar because a naturalized American citizen, but if it was based on a lie, then her citizenship ought to be revoked,” she continues.

And it’s not just Wheeler’s wish that Omar be denaturalized and deported, but border czar Tom Homan has confirmed that she is under investigation for immigration fraud.

“He’s looking; he’s ‘running it down this week,’ he says. Make it come true, Mr. Homan,” Wheeler jokes, adding, “Make my 2026 prediction come true.”

Want more from Liz Wheeler?

To enjoy more of Liz’s based commentary, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.