Gavin Newsom reveals his top priority is pushing trans propaganda: ‘I want to see trans kids’

On a recent episode of “The Ezra Klein Show” — which is hosted by the New York Times — California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) praised trans kids and fervently claimed that he’s signed more pro-transgender bills into law than any other governor.

“I want to see trans kids,” Newsom said. “I have a trans godson. There’s no governor who has signed more pro-trans legislation than I have, and no one has been a stronger advocate for the LGBTQ community.”

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales is disgusted.

“Democrats ... they just continue pushing this trans propaganda, and they’re very proud of that,” Gonzales comments, pointing out that Newsom is going to push that propaganda even more considering he likely has 2028 presidential aspirations.

“Obviously, he is the front-runner. He’s angling for that. I think he would have been very happy if he was the candidate this last go-around instead of Kamala. But he is bragging that he is the most pro-trans governor in the country,” she says.

Newsom also dove into the topic of his previous stance on transgenders in women’s sports, telling Klein, “We didn’t get into trans sports.”

“That’s an issue no one wants to hear about because 80% of the people listening disagree with my position on this. But it comes from my heart, not just my head. It wasn’t a political evolution,” he added.

“It’s in his heart,” Gonzales mocks. “He just wants more trans kids. He just wants more kids being sterilized. He wants more kids being mutilated. He loves that truly, in his heart, in his heart of hearts.”

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred takes on news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.