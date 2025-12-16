Left's praise of Australian gun laws age poorly after tragic massacre

Over the weekend, an armed father and son duo are accused of carrying out a devastating Hanukkah massacre motivated by Islamic State ideology on Bondi Beach in Australia.

For the most part, Americans have had a united response, as even the New York Times published an opinion piece titled “Bondi Beach Is What ‘Globalize the Intifada’ Looks Like” — though the response from their usual readership was not ideal.

“Only the @nytimes would print a headline this twisted. Bondi Beach has nothing to do with the Palestinian struggle, and to say it does is journalistic malpractice,” Linda Mamoun wrote in a post on X.

“Well, first of all, it’s an opinion piece,” Burguiere comments. “But secondly, in addition to that little minor fact, would be that it has everything to do with it. The Palestinian struggle around the world is associated very closely with the movement of globalizing the intifada, which means removing Jews and killing Jews all over the place. That’s what it means,” he explains.

Others, of course, are looking at the attack as an opening for them to discuss gun control — but there are no longer any guns to control in Australia.

In a clip of Hillary Clinton from 2015, she praises Australia’s move to ban automatic weapons.

“The Australian government, as part of trying to clamp down on the availability of automatic weapons, offered a good price for buying hundreds of thousands of guns. And then they basically clamped down, going forward, in terms of having, you know, more of a background-check approach, more of a permitting approach,” Clinton explained.

“That’s not what that was,” Burguiere interjects, before letting Clinton finish.

“But they believed, and I think the evidence supports them, that by offering to buy back those guns, they were able to, you know, curtail the supply and to set a different standard for gun purchases in the future. I don’t know enough details to how we would do it or how it would work, but certainly the Australian example is worth looking at,” she added.

“She has no idea what she’s talking about,” Burguiere comments.

Obama has echoed Clinton’s sentiment, saying in a 2023 interview on CBS News that Australia had “one mass shooting 50 years ago and they said, ‘Nope, we’re not doing that anymore.’”

“That is normally how you would expect a society to respond,” he added.

“No, it isn’t,” Burguiere comments. “Are you even hearing yourself? First of all, it wasn’t 50 years ago, it was 30 years ago. But beyond that, are you even listening to the words coming out of your mouth? You think the big demonstration of how we should affect legally our entire country, how we should go and do these things is to say, ‘Well, one thing happened, therefore, we should pass massive legislation.’”

“It’s like making major life decisions about your marriage when you have a fight and you’re hammered afterward. It’s not a good idea,” he adds.

