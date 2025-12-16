Obamas were to meet Rob Reiner and his wife on the day they were killed, Michelle Obama says

Former first lady Michelle Obama revealed that she and her husband were scheduled to have dinner with Rob Reiner and his wife on the day they were found stabbed to death.

Obama made the revelation while a guest on Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show on Monday evening. The Obamas had been longtime friends of the Reiners.

'They were the kind of people who were ready to put their actions behind what they cared about, and they cared about their family, and they cared about this country.'

Reiner, a famed director and actor, was found dead next to his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, at their home in Los Angeles. Police said they have arrested their son, Nick Reiner, who reportedly has had struggles with mental illness and drug addiction.

"We were supposed to be seeing them that night, last night, and we got the news," Obama said to Kimmel.

She said they had known the Reiners for several years and described the as "some of the most decent, courageous people you ever want to know."

She also appeared to take a swipe at the statement made by President Donald Trump criticizing Reiner after his death.

"They are not deranged or crazed. ... They were the kind of people who were ready to put their actions behind what they cared about, and they cared about their family, and they cared about this country, and they cared about fairness and equity, and that is the truth," she added.

Nick Reiner had also reportedly gotten into an alarming fight with his parents during a party at the home of Conan O'Brien the evening before their deaths.

Carl Reiner was best known for his part in producing and directing classic movies that include "A Few Good Men," "When Harry Met Sally ...," and "The Princess Bride."

Nick Reiner will be charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Blood was reportedly found at a hotel he was staying at after the fight with his parents.

