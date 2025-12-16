THIS is what happens when you disarm your citizenry

After two Islamic terrorists attacked a Hanukkah festival at Bondi Beach in Australia — where 15 lives were taken — BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales is pointing out what should have been obvious to those championing Australia’s gun laws before.

That when you disarm the citizenry, only the criminals will jump through the hoops required to own weapons.

“How did the terrorists end up being the ones to get the guns? It’s extremely hard. There are very few ways that you can get it. In fact, semi-automatic rifles and handguns, semi-automatic handguns, are extremely regulated in Australia. High-capacity shotguns are extremely regulated in Australia. You can get a bolt-action rifle ... but you have to have a reason to own any gun,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales explains.

“You have to get the permission slip signed. You have to specify a reason. The reason isn’t, ‘Because I f**king want one,’ like it is here in America,” she continues.

The permissible reasons to own a weapon under the rule of the Australian government include sport and target shooting, recreational hunting and vermin control, vertebrate pest animal control, business or employment, rural occupation, animal welfare, and firearms collection.

“By the way, lacking from that list: self-defense,” Gonzales comments.

“If someone comes up and tries to cause harm to my family, I want to be able to shoot them dead. By the way, I’m aiming to kill,” she adds.

While no one around the two attackers appeared to have any weapons, the father of the father-son terrorist duo owned six weapons.

“All six firearms were at the scene. It turns out, when you make it very difficult for law-abiding citizens to get guns, do you know what happens?” Gonzales asks. “It’s just the bad guys who end up going through the long and difficult process in order to obtain them. And that’s how you end up with the bloodbath that you ended up with in Australia.”

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred takes on news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.