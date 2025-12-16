Nick Reiner will be charged with murder in the killing of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner: Prosecutors

Prosecutors said Nick Reiner will be charged with murder in the killing of his parents, famed moviemaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Reiner, the New York Times reported.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman announced the charges Tuesday, the Times said, adding that the Reiners were found stabbed to death Sunday afternoon in their Brentwood, California, home.

When hotel staff entered Nick Reiner's room later on Sunday morning, they found the shower 'full of blood' and blood on the bed.

Hochman said his office will file two counts of first-degree murder with a special circumstance alleging multiple murders, NBC News reported.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole, the Times said, adding that Hochman said no decision has been made with respect to the death penalty.

Hochman added that Nick Reiner used a knife to kill his parents, the paper said, but the district attorney wouldn’t provide any details about the murder weapon, including if and where it had been recovered.

"That will actually be evidence we'll present in court," Hochman said, according to the Times.

More from the paper:

Nick Reiner, 32, did not appear in court on Tuesday because he had not been medically cleared to be transferred to the courthouse from the jail, his lawyer, Alan Jackson, told reporters at the courthouse. The screening is a requirement to ensure that detainees do not need medical treatment, and Nick Reiner, once medically cleared, will be brought to court for arraignment, Mr. Hochman said. At that time, Nick Reiner will enter a plea.

RELATED: Blood allegedly found in hotel room Nick Reiner checked into hours after arguing with father Rob Reiner

Blood allegedly was found in a hotel room Nick Reiner checked into hours after arguing with his famed moviemaker father at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party, which took place Saturday.

Nick Reiner's behavior alarmed guests at the party, the New York Times reported, citing two attendees who asked not to be named in order to maintain relationships.

More from the Times:

Rob and Nick Reiner got into a shouting match at the party in West Los Angeles, said one of the attendees, who recalled Rob Reiner telling his son that his behavior was inappropriate. The attendee, who did not speak to the Reiners at the party, said that people seemed to be very aware of Nick Reiner's history with drug abuse, which the family has discussed publicly.



Another attendee said that he did not witness the dispute, but he recognized Rob Reiner in the crowd and noticed the younger Reiner hovering at the fringes of the informal gathering. The guest said that he and other attendees were worried and that several people commented to him on Nick Reiner's behavior, saying he looked anxious and uncomfortable in a way that deeply unsettled them.

The Reiners were upset and embarrassed about their son's behavior at the party and expressed worries about his health, NBC News reported, citing another person.

What's more, Nick Reiner was alleged to have interrupted a conversation involving comedian Bill Hader, NBC News added. When Hader told Nick Reiner that the conversation was private, the source told the news network that Nick Reiner appeared to pause and stare before "storming off." Hader did not return a request for comment, NBC News also said.

Nick Reiner hours later used his credit card to check into the Pierside Santa Monica hotel around 4 a.m. Sunday, TMZ reported, citing sources with direct knowledge.

Eyewitnesses who saw Nick Reiner check into the hotel told TMZ he seemed "tweaked out," but there were no visible signs that he had been in a violent confrontation, and there were no bloodstains or cuts on his body.

TMZ added that Nick Reiner's reservation was for one day, but he never formally checked out.

When hotel staff entered Nick Reiner's room later on Sunday morning, they found the shower "full of blood" and blood on the bed, TMZ reported, adding that the room's window was covered by bedsheets.

LAPD Robbery-Homicide detectives went to the hotel Monday to gather evidence and interview employees, TMZ said, adding that Nick Reiner was located and arrested about 20 miles away in Exposition Park, near downtown Los Angeles.

Reiner was arrested around 9:15 p.m. Sunday night; authorities were called for medical aid to the Reiner home around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, where the bodies of his parents were found.

