Minneapolis police chief cites his Catholic faith when comparing holy family with illegal aliens

The police chief of Minneapolis cited his Catholic faith when advocating on behalf of illegal aliens against the deportation policies of the Trump administration.

Police Chief Brian O'Hara told residents that they should call 911 if they saw anyone "kidnapping" illegal aliens, whether it be federal law enforcement agents or others pretending to be them.

'The Minneapolis Police Department does not participate in immigration enforcement. We do not care and do not ask people about immigration status.'

He also said that illegal aliens in the U.S. are similar to Joseph, Mary, and Jesus being sought by officials in the biblical account of the birth of Jesus.

"It's especially personal to me, having been raised a Catholic, to be in a Christian church this morning as we are approaching Christmas," O'Hara said.

"And I cannot help but think of what is happening in our city today and how that echoes with how outsiders have been treated for thousands of years. How Mary and Joseph themselves were considered outsiders and forced to stay in a barn!" he added.

"That's what we're getting ready to commemorate as Christians around the world while all of this fear is happening right here in our town," O'Hara said.

O'Hara was criticizing Immigration and Customs Enforcement over a vehicle stop that led to the arrest of two U.S. citizens on Monday. ICE officers were swarmed by protesters who threw snow and other objects, and some suffered cuts and other injuries, according to ICE.

He said that some officers were sent to assist ICE over the attack but that they "disengaged from the scene" after the scene was safe.

O'Hara went on to reassure illegal aliens that they could safely call 911 for help because his police force would not cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.

"The Minneapolis Police Department is committed to honoring the human dignity of every person in our community," O'Hara said.

"The Minneapolis Police Department does not participate in immigration enforcement," he added. "We do not care and do not ask people about immigration status. People in our community need to know that they can feel confident that when they need help, they can call 911, and we will show up for everyone."

