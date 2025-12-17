Trump designates Venezuelan regime a  terrorist organization and orders oil tankers seized

President Donald Trump announced the escalation of U.S. efforts against the regime in Venezuela after a series of military strikes on alleged narco-terrorist drug boats.

The president said he was designating the regime a foreign terrorist organization and ordered a blockade against oil tankers.

'I am ordering A TOTAL AND COMPLETE BLOCKADE OF ALL SANCTIONED OIL TANKERS going into, and out of, Venezuela.'

"Venezuela is completely surrounded by the largest Armada ever assembled in the History of South America," he wrote on social media. "It will only get bigger, and the shock to them will be like nothing they have ever seen before — Until such time as they return to the United States of America all of the Oil, Land, and other Assets that they previously stole from us."

He went on to accuse the regime of using stolen oil funds to support murder, drug terrorism, kidnapping, and human trafficking.

"For the theft of our Assets, and many other reasons, including Terrorism, Drug Smuggling, and Human Trafficking, the Venezuelan Regime has been designated a FOREIGN TERRORIST ORGANIZATION," he added. "Therefore, today, I am ordering A TOTAL AND COMPLETE BLOCKADE OF ALL SANCTIONED OIL TANKERS going into, and out of, Venezuela."

On Wednesday, the president announced that the military had seized an oil tanker outside of Venezuela. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi released a video of the operation and said the tanker had been warned about transporting sanctioned oil from Iran.

"We've just seized a tanker on the coast of Venezuela," Trump said to reporters. "Large tanker, very large, largest one ever seized actually."

Democrats have accused the administration of acting improperly in the actions against Venezuela. Other critics have accused the president trying to distract Americans from the controversy over the release of the Epstein files.

Earlier in the month, the president said he had given an ultimatum to Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro to step down from power or face further escalation. Maduro reportedly offered to resign from political office but demanded that he be allowed to retain control of the military. No deal was reached.

The administration has also placed a $50 million bounty on Maduro's head.

