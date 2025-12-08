Trump crushes 'obnoxious' reporter at White House briefing: 'It's always the same thing with you!'

President Donald Trump berated a journalist who pressed him on the lethal attacks on suspected narco-terrorist boats near Venezuela.

Critics of the president say the military strikes are unlawful and unethical, but the administration has defended the actions as necessary and legal defensive acts to protect the American people.

'Let me just tell you, you are an obnoxious — actually a terrible reporter.'

ABC News reporter Rachel Scott asked Trump if he was going to order Department of War Sec. Pete Hegseth to release video of the order to strike the boats, when the president grew angry with her insistence on the question.

"Are you committed to releasing the full video?" she asked.

"Didn't I just tell you that?" the president fired back.

"You're the most obnoxious reporter in the whole place. Let me just tell you, you are an obnoxious — actually a terrible reporter. And it's always the same thing with you!" he added. "I told you, whatever Pete Hegseth wants to do is OK with me."

Video of the president's comments were posted to social media.

Scott posted her version of the interaction on social media.

"I asked President Trump if he would release the full video from the second strike on Sept 2nd," she wrote. "Just days ago the president said he would have 'no problem' doing that. But now, he denies saying that. And is not committing to releasing it."

The president's opponents allege that a second strike on the survivors on a drug-trafficking boat could be prosecuted as a war crime, but the administration has defended the decision.

Trump trashes Fake News reporter: "You're the most obnoxious reporter in the whole place. You are a terrible reporter. And it's always the same thing with you. I told you, whatever Pete Hegseth wants to do is okay with me."🔥 pic.twitter.com/X4u0JAUEdN

— TheBlaze (@theblaze) December 8, 2025

The president may have been referring to an argument he had with the same reporter in July 2024, ahead of the election, at the National Association of Black Journalists.

"I don't think I've ever been asked a question in such a horrible manner. The first question. You don't even say, 'Hello, how are you?' ... I think it's disgraceful that I came here in good spirit," he said at the event.

He later continued to lash out at the reporter during the event.

"Look, if I came onto a stage like this and I got treated so rudely as this woman treated me," Trump said. "Very rude. That was a nasty — that wasn't even a question. She didn't ask me a question. She gave a statement."

