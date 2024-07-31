'Disgraceful': Trump torches 'very rude' ABC News reporter at National Association of Black Journalists convention

Former President Donald Trump participated in the National Association of Black Journalists convention on Wednesday afternoon.



The interview with a panel of reporters started on a bad note, with one moderator immediately accusing Trump of previous racist attacks.

'I got treated so rudely.'

"You have used words like 'animal' and 'rabid' to describe black district attorneys. You've attacked black journalist, calling them a 'loser,' saying the questions that they are asking are, quote, 'stupid and racist.' You've had dinner with a white supremacist at your Mar-a-Lago resort. So, my question, sir, now that you are asking black supporters to vote for you, why should black voters trust you after you have used language like that?" said ABC News correspondent Rachel Scott.

The former president slammed the reporter for the "nasty" question and introduction after the moderator failed to greet him before jumping into the exchange.

Trump responded, "Well, first of all, I don't think I've ever been asked a question in such a horrible manner. The first question. You don't even say, 'Hello, how are you?'"

"Are you with ABC?" Trump asked the reporter. "Because I think they're a fake news network. A terrible network."

The former president's response elicited a boisterous reaction from the audience.

"I think it's disgraceful that I came here in good spirit," Trump added.

At another point in the interview, Trump stopped Scott from interrupting him during a response.

"We have you for a limited time, sir. I'd love to move on to different topics if we can," she insisted.

Trump retorted, "No, excuse me. You're the one that held me up for 35 minutes, just so you understand."

Trump later torched the reporter again for how she started the interview when asked by a different moderator whether he would be willing to step down as president if he becomes no longer mentally fit for office.

"Look, if I came onto a stage like this and I got treated so rudely as this woman treated me," Trump said, pointing to Scott. "Very rude. That was a nasty — that wasn't even a question. She didn't ask me a question. She gave a statement."

Scott asked Trump whether he thinks Vice President Kamala Harris was a "DEI hire," referring to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Trump pushed the reporter to define DEI, but she responded by stating what the acronym stands for and refused to provide a definition.

The reporter rephrased her question, "Do you believe that Vice President Kamala Harris is only on the ticket because she is a black woman?"

Trump responded, "No, I think it's maybe a little bit different."

"She was always of Indian heritage. She was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn't know she was black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn black. And now she wants to be known as black. So, I don't know — is she Indian or is she black?" Trump questioned. "I respect either one, but she obviously doesn't."