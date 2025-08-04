'Being woke is for losers': Trump mocks Jaguar CEO amid resignation

In the last decade, company after company has tried to outdo one another by signaling their allegiance to the "woke" agenda. Now, however, the tide has begun to turn against the worldwide woke blitz, and Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle commercial is the perfect example of a new era of advertising.

On Monday morning, Trump showcased the shocking dichotomy by comparing American Eagle with Jaguar, which put out a disturbing advertisement last November. "Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the 'HOTTEST' ad out there," Trump said in the post. "It's for American Eagle, and the jeans are 'flying off the shelves.' Go get 'em Sydney!"

Not all companies took the lessons of the Bud Light advertising disaster to heart. "On the other side of the ledger, Jaguar did a stupid, and seriously WOKE advertisement, THAT IS A TOTAL DISASTER!" Trump wrote. "The CEO just resigned in disgrace, and the company is in absolute turmoil. Who wants to buy a Jaguar after looking at that disgraceful ad."

The ad features several people in brightly colored, over-the-top clothing and the caption "Copy nothing." Robby Starbuck, an online conservative political activist, commented on the post: "This just made me want to sell my Jaguar and I don't even own a Jaguar."

Jaguar CEO Adrian Mardell speaks at a podium at Jaguar Land Rover manufacturing plant in the UK while Prime Minister Keir Starmer looks on. Photographer: Adam Vaughan/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Adrian Mardell, the CEO of Jaguar since 2022, announced his resignation last Thursday, according to a report from Reuters. Mardell, a 35-year veteran at Jaguar Land Rover, spearheaded a major revamp of the company under his leadership, yet the company is tarnished by the woke blunder from last November. His resignation will reportedly be effective on December 31, 2025.

The spokesperson added that Mardell's successor would be announced "in due course."

"The tide has seriously turned — Being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be," Trump said at the end of his post.

Jaguar Land Rover did not respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

