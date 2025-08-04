CNN confirms Trump's immigration crackdown is having historic effects

CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten laid out how President Donald Trump has been one of the most influential presidents so far this century as net migration to the United States drops to historic levels.



Enten showed data during a segment on CNN noting that the United States is on track to have negative net migration for the first time in 50 years. Not only has Trump's deportation efforts ramped up since January, but the administration says recent labor data shows there have been over 1 million self-deportations so far.

'We may be dealing with, get this, negative net migration to the United States in 2025.'

"It's going to be down at least 60%. We may be dealing with, get this, negative net migration to the United States in 2025. ... We're talking down from 2.8 million in 2024," Enten said in a video posted to X on Sunday.

2024 marked the final full year of the Biden-Harris border crisis.

Enten explained that Trump is also an influential president because tariff rates are at an all-time high, currently sitting at 18% compared to 2% during the same time last year.

The negative net migration could be further boosted by the massive spending increase for the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Secretary Kristi Noem told Blaze Media during her recent tour of South America that her department has made job offers to 1,000 applicants to join ICE, with some of those offers being sent to former officers who left ICE during the Biden-Harris administration out of frustration.

Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images

The goal is to hire 10,000 new ICE agents to bolster the manpower needed to carry out Trump's promise of mass deportations. To meet that recruiting goal, the White House and DHS have gone all in on promoting the new benefits the One Big Beautiful Bill Act had for ICE agents once it was signed into law.

It is not just illegal immigration in the Trump administration's crosshairs. Recently, both Trump and Vice President JD Vance have taken aim at U.S. companies undercutting American citizens by replacing them with H-1B visa holders from places like India.

"That displacement and that math worries me a bit," Vance said. "And what the president has said, he said very clearly: We want the very best and the brightest to make America their home. We want them to build great companies and so forth. But I don't want companies to fire 9,000 American workers and then to go and say, 'We can't find workers here in America.' That's a bulls**t story."