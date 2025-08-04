White House anticipates 'ultimate victory' against child sex-change regime despite Letitia James-led lawsuit

President Donald Trump declared war on gender ideology and the corresponding child sex-change regime upon retaking office. Despite the efforts of non-straight activists and overreaching federal judges, the campaign is off to a great start.

Pursuant to the president's Jan. 28 executive order titled "Protecting Children From Chemical and Surgical Mutilation," the Department of Justice has launched criminal investigations into several hospitals that have provided children with destructive sex-change procedures, and the administration has threatened offending medical institutions' federal funding.

In the face of this crackdown, some of the worst institutional offenders listed in the medical advocacy group Do No Harm's Stop the Harm Database have closed shop.

Stanford Medicine, for instance, paused its sex-change services for minor patients on June 2; Children's Hospital Los Angeles shuttered its infamous child sex-change center on July 22; and Kaiser Permanente recently announced it will stop providing sex-change surgeries for patients under 19 beginning Aug. 29.

Democrats continue to defend the crumbling sex-change regime despite the unscientific nature of "gender-affirming care," the falsity of the narrative constructed in its defense, and Americans' majoritive opposition to the barbaric practice.

Attorneys general from over a dozen states — California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin — plus the District of Columbia and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro (D) filed a lawsuit on Friday challenging Trump's Jan. 28 executive order, accusing the administration of violating federal law and of encroaching on states' rights in violation of the 10th Amendment.

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, claims that Section 8 of the executive order, specifically, is "unconstitutional and unlawful."

In that section, Trump instructed Attorney General Pam Bondi to:

Review and enforce 18 U.S.C. § 116, which prohibits female genital mutilation on minors;

"Prioritize investigations and take appropriate action to end deception of consumers, fraud, and violations of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act by any entity that may be misleading the public about long-term side effects of chemical and surgical mutilation"; and

"Prioritize investigations and take appropriate action to end child-abusive practices by so-called sanctuary States that facilitate stripping custody from parents who support the healthy development of their own children."

The Democratic coalition, led by New York Attorney General Letitia James, demanded in their complaint that the federal court declare that health care provider-approved sex-change mutilations on minors do not violate the Female Genital Mutilation statute; the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act; or the False Claims Act.

"The federal government is running a cruel and targeted harassment campaign against providers who offer lawful, lifesaving care to children," James said in a statement. "This administration is ruthlessly targeting young people who already face immense barriers just to be seen and heard, and are putting countless lives at risk in the process."

'I'm glad that these leftists are making it crystal clear where exactly they stand so they can be held responsible to the fullest extent of the law.'

Non-straight activists recycled the disproven claim that sex-change procedures save lives in their support of the lawsuit and in opposition to the Trump administration's protection of minors.

Carla Smith, the CEO of the New York City LGBT Community Center, for example, stated that "the Trump administration's actions endanger the lives of young people who already face disproportionate rates of depression and suicide. We applaud Attorney General James and this coalition of attorneys general for standing up to these attacks and defending the right to gender-affirming care that is clearly recognized, supported, and protected by law."

Chloe Cole, a detransitioner who has raised awareness across the country about the horrors and fallout of sex-change medical interventions, told Blaze News she had mixed feelings about the lawsuit.

Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images

"I'd hoped AG James and the other states would let this gender ideology fade into obscurity — the best outcome for kids. Instead, by suing the Trump administration to shield puberty blockers and surgeries, they're doubling down and showing just how deeply indoctrinated they are," Cole said. "No family is truly safe in a state where children are being mutilated."

Cole — who received sterilizing puberty blockers and hormone therapy at Kaiser Permanente at the age of 13, then underwent a double mastectomy — added, "When all this is over, I'm glad that these leftists are making it crystal clear where exactly they stand so they can be held responsible to the fullest extent of the law."

Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, chairman at Do No Harm, said in a statement to Blaze News, "With this lawsuit, the Democratic attorneys general are rejecting science and common sense. Ending these dangerous treatments for children is consistent with the evidence-based standards for treating children suffering from gender dysphoria."

"Meanwhile, this lawsuit is premised upon the cult of identity politics that profits from these irreversible and experimental procedures," Goldfarb continued. "Anyone who prioritizes an ideological and harmful agenda of gender activists over protecting children and providing them high-quality care should be ashamed."

The Trump administration is ready to fight back and confident it will ultimately prove victorious over the child sex-change regime.

"On day one, President Trump took decisive action to stop the despicable mutilation and chemical castration of children — which everyday Americans resoundingly support," White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers told Blaze News. "The president has the lawful authority to protect America's vulnerable children through executive action, and the administration looks forward to ultimate victory on this issue."

