INSANE: Chemtrail program in UK named ‘SATAN’

When you look up in the sky, you often see planes traversing the air. Sometimes, you’ll see cloudy, white, slowly disappearing contrails following them.

While the government and its defenders will claim these trails are harmless and that flights can easily be tracked and understood from flight tracking apps available to civilians, the director of “FrankenSkies,” Matt Landman, believes that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“After 9/11, so many things went black ops. I mean, Congress signs off these bills, and they don’t even know where half the money is going,” Landman says on “Pat Gray Unleashed.”

“We’re dealing with trillionaires who have doomsday bunkers built. We’re dealing with a new world order that is so evil and out of our comprehension that they literally own that flight tracking app, and they mislead people with that,” he continues.

“Like, imagine if you’re in these evil think tanks and you’re in these evil boardroom discussions, and, like, one example I like to bring up is lead-based paint,” he says. “The gasoline, the petroleum, was leaded. They were fumigating the neighborhoods of America, and children were getting sick from leaded gasoline,” he explains.

Landman says the hypothetical boardroom where evil ideas are discussed is where they realized “the petroleum industry is going to be blamed for poisoning everyone.”

“So let’s quietly make it unleaded. We’ll tell everyone children were eating paint. Perfect. And they come out with these ideas decades in advance. So, the trillionaires are way ahead of us, and, I mean, it’s exciting to have these flight tracking apps, but I’ve learned through being an activist it’s not always as simple as that, and we have to use our own discernment,” he says.

Landman also explains that there are synonyms for chemtrails.

“Some will call it SRM — solar radiation management. Some call it SAI — stratospheric aerosol injections. All these terms are designed to confuse you. You know, ‘Oh, chemtrails is a dirty word, but geoengineering is our savior,’” he says.

“In the United Kingdom, their spraying program is an acronym, SATAN — Satan — and it stands for the Stratospheric Aerosol Transport and Nucleation Program,” he adds.

“That can’t not be on purpose,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray says. “That is insane.”

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.