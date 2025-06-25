FBI launches criminal probes into 3 children's hospitals over child sex changes: Report

The medical advocacy group Do No Harm has in recent years worked with health care professionals, hospital administrators, patients, and policymakers to combat DEI-branded racism and gender ideology in the field of medicine.

In order to better tackle the second of these two scourges, the organization launched the Stop the Harm Database in October, identifying hospitals and medical facilities around the country that were subjecting vulnerable children to sex-change mutilations and sterilizing chemical treatments.

The FBI has launched criminal probes into three of the apparent worst offenders in the database — Boston Children's Hospital, Children's Hospital Colorado, and Children's Hospital Los Angeles — a source familiar with the investigations told Fox News Digital this week.

FBI Director Kash Patel appeared to signal that the anonymous source's claim was legitimate by retweeting a post on X regarding the investigations.

The Stop the Harm Database indicated that Boston Children's Hospital has offered sex-change treatments to patients ages 3 to 25 through its Gender Multispeciality Service; performed 204 sex-change surgeries between 2017 and 2020; offered vaginoplasty surgeries to 17-year-old patients without parental consent; and dished out sterilizing hormone and puberty blocker drugs to hundreds of patients.

Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora has long offered puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to minors. The hospital also allegedly billed for sex-change surgeries in previous years but announced in 2023 that its practice of genital mutilation was coming to an end. However, the hospital's practice of dishing out sterilizing chemicals continued.

The Colorado hospital temporarily paused its nonsurgical child-related "gender-affirming medical treatments" earlier this year in the wake of President Donald Trump's Jan. 28 executive order directing all federal agencies to ensure that medical institutions receiving federal funding "end the chemical and surgical mutilation of children." However, it subsequently resumed the practice after the president's order was challenged in court.

The Colorado hospital's TRUE Center for Gender Diversity does not identify a minimum age for sex-change treatments on its website, instead claiming that "gender-affirming care does not look the same for everyone."

'Each of them is listed on our Dirty Dozen list of worst-offending children's hospitals promoting sex-change treatments for minors.'

According to the Stop the Harm Database, the Center for Transyouth Health and Development at Children's Hospital Los Angeles boasted patients as old as 25 and as young as 3 and billed millions of dollars for hormone therapy, puberty blockers, and sex-change mutilations for minors.

The Los Angeles Times recently indicated that the center currently has over 3,000 patients.

The L.A. center's medical director, Johanna Olson-Kennedy, is a gender ideologue who publicly argued against the need for psychological assessments for sex-change mutilations; allegedly provided sex-change hormones to kids as young as 12 and referred little girls as young as 13 for double mastectomies; and covered up the results of a years-long study concerning the efficacy of puberty blockers, which revealed kids' depression symptoms and emotional health "did not change significantly over 24 months" of being on puberty blockers.

Thanks in large part to Trump's executive order, the Children's Hospital Los Angeles is shuttering its sex-change center, effective July 22.

The FBI is looking at the hospitals for possible violations of 18 U.S.C. § 116, which prohibits female genital mutilation on minors.

Attorney General Pam Bondi noted in an April 22 memo that pursuant to Trump's executive order "Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation," she was directing all Department of Justice employees "to enforce rigorous protections and hold accountable those who prey on vulnerable children and their parents."

"I am putting medical practitioners, hospitals, and clinics on notice: In the United States, it is a felony to perform, attempt to perform, or conspire to perform female genital mutilation on any person under the age of 18. That crime carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years per count," wrote Bondi. "I am directing all U.S. Attorneys to investigate all suspected cases of FGM — under the banner of so-called 'gender-affirming care' or otherwise — and to prosecute all FGM offenses to the fullest extent possible."

It's abundantly clear from the documents leaked last year from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, the landmark Cass Review in the United Kingdom, and other penetrating studies that so-called gender-affirming care is a ruinous practice based on bogus claims that does not help but rather harms vulnerable patients.

Hospitals still suggesting otherwise could also find themselves in trouble. After all, Bondi indicated in her memo that the DOJ would investigate medical providers that "mislead the public about the long-term side effects of chemical and surgical mutilations."

Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, chairman at Do No Harm, told Blaze News in a statement, "We applaud Attorney General Pam Bondi and the FBI for launching criminal investigations into these hospitals. Children's hospitals should be places where sick children can receive high-quality and evidence-based care, not laboratories where activist doctors experiment on kids. Sadly, this is what we have seen at many medical centers around the country."

"Boston Children's Hospital, Children's Hospital Colorado, and Children's Hospital Los Angeles are ripe targets for investigation, which is why each of them is listed on our Dirty Dozen list of worst-offending children's hospitals promoting sex-change treatments for minors," continued Goldfarb. "We look forward to working with the Justice Department and its new Coalition Against Child Mutilation to identify and hold accountable other children's hospitals that are inflicting irreversible harm on minors."

Fox News Digital indicated that Children's Hospital Los Angeles did not respond to its requests for comment; that Boston Children's said it has yet to receive notice from the FBI concerning alleged criminal violations; that Children's Hospital Colorado claimed it "never" provided sex-change surgeries to patients under 18; and that the FBI noted that as a matter of policy, it "declines to confirm or comment on investigations."

