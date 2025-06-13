Trump claims another scalp in war on gender ideology: Children's Hospital LA to shutter child sex-change center

Children's Hospital Los Angeles is shuttering its child sex-change center, which reportedly mutilated the genitals of multitudes of minors and provided confused children with sterilizing puberty blockers.

The hospital claimed in a statement that despite its "deeply held commitment to supporting L.A.'s gender-diverse community," it has been "left with no viable path forward except to close the Center for Transyouth Health and Development, effective July 22, 2025."

Breen was allegedly 'fast-tracked onto the conveyor belt of irreversibly damaging puberty blockers (age 12), cross-sex hormones (age 13), and "gender-affirming" surgery (age 14).'

According to the Stop the Harm Database, which was launched last year by the medical advocacy group Do No Harm, the center boasted patients as old as 25 and as young as 3.

Claims data showed that the center billed millions of dollars for hormone therapy, puberty blockers, and sex-change mutilations for minors. The Los Angeles Times indicated that the center currently has over 3,000 patients.

The center's medical director is Johanna Olson-Kennedy, a gender ideologue who:

publicly argued against the need for psychological assessments for sex-change mutilations;

compared teen girls cutting off their healthy breasts to taking the SATs;

allegedly provided sex-change hormones to kids as young as 12 and referred little girls as young as 13 for double mastectomies; and

admitted last year to hiding the results of a years-long study concerning the efficacy of puberty blockers for fear they would be "weaponized" by critics. The results, which were finally released last month, found that kids' depression symptoms and emotional health “did not change significantly over 24 months” of being on puberty blockers.

One of the center's former patients, Clementine Breen, filed a medical negligence lawsuit in December against the hospital, Olson-Kennedy, and others involved with her "gender-affirming" mutilation, noting that their actions have left her with deep physical and emotional wounds, severe regrets, and distrust of the medical system.

The lawsuit claimed that Olson-Kennedy and her team — who allegedly separated Breen from her parents at the first opportunity — "immediately and unquestioningly 'affirmed' Clementine as transgender, and at her very first visit, after mere minutes, Dr. Olson-Kennedy diagnosed Clementine with gender dysphoria and recommended surgical implantation of puberty blockers."

Photo by Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images

According to the complaint, Olson-Kennedy made the gender-dysphoria diagnosis without a mental health assessment, without asking Breen relevant questions about her mental health struggles or diagnoses, and without involving other health care professionals.

Breen was allegedly "fast-tracked onto the conveyor belt of irreversibly damaging puberty blockers (age 12), cross-sex hormones (age 13), and 'gender-affirming' surgery (age 14)."

The decision to close the mutilation center apparently "followed a thorough legal and financial assessment of the increasingly severe impacts of recent administrative actions and proposed policies," said the CHLA, referencing actions taken by the Trump administration.

'These threats are no longer theoretical.'

President Donald Trump went to war with gender ideology upon retaking office, seeking not only to protect women's sports and sex-segregated spaces but to shield minors from the kind of unnecessary medicalization that Breen was subjected to at the hands of gender ideologues.

Trump issued an executive order titled "Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation" on Jan. 28, directing federal agencies to rescind or amend all policies that rely on guidance from the radical World Professional Association for Transgender Health and to ensure that medical institutions receiving federal funding "end the chemical and surgical mutilation of children."

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The president also directed HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to take all appropriate and lawful action to bring about an end to the child sex-change regime.

Hospital executives noted in a Thursday letter to staff obtained by the Los Angeles Times, "There is no doubt that this is a painful and significant change to our organization and a challenge to CHLA’s mission, vision, and values."

The executives also suggested that the Trump administration means business regarding clamping down on child sex-change mutilations.

"These threats are no longer theoretical," said the letter. "Taken together, the Attorney General memo, HHS review, and the recent solicitation of tips from the FBI to report hospitals and providers of GAC strongly signal this administration's intent to take swift and decisive action, both criminal and civil, against any entity it views as being in violation of the executive order."

White House spokesman Kush Desai told Blaze News, "President Trump was given a resounding mandate by the American people to restore common sense by putting an end to unproven, irreversible child mutilation procedures. The Administration is delivering."

Jeff Younger, a Texas father who spent years trying to stop his ex-wife from subjecting his son to sex-change procedures, noted in February that his boy was "currently on chemical castration drugs at LA Children's Hospital."

Younger responded to news of the center's closure, noting, "The California judge that allowed my ex-wife to chemically castrate my son is Mark Juhas. [When] I told him in court that I would shut down the LA Children's Hospital gender clinic, he laughed. So did opposing counsel and my ex-wife. Who's laughing now, b***h?"

Editor's note: This article has been updated to include a comment from the White House.

