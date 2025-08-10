Tulsi Gabbard's blunt message to far-left rioters and lib media liars

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is putting radical left protesters and rioters on notice after the Biden administration spent four years turning a blind eye to their rampant politically driven violence.

Instead of going after those who were actually violent, the Biden administration had its sights set on a different kind of protester.

“I released several documents back in May that really laid out the foundational documents and strategy that the Biden administration used in labeling groups and individuals as domestic violent extremists,” Gabbard explains.

“It was like, ‘Hey, if parents are angry or worried that their kids may get the COVID vaccine at school without their approval, they may be a potential domestic violent extremist,’” she continues.

“What was also interesting was how they diminished Antifa under the Biden administration, downplaying the threat that they posed, again, to the safety and security of our communities,” she adds.

“I mean, they don’t seem to be afraid of anything. They’ve never really paid a price,” Glenn says.

And rather than pay the price, some of them are even celebrated.

“I see people — you know, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare was shot. Everybody — you know, 40% of youth think that that was great,” he says, noting that as the left grows angrier at Trump, the higher the chances are that people pull stunts like the UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting or stage more violent protests.

“How concerned are we about the reaction of the left on the streets with every move that Donald Trump makes? Every move like this — does that play a role? Should it play a role in how we proceed?” Glenn asks.

“We have to stand strong for the truth. We have to stand strong for justice, and the Constitution, and for freedom. These are things that many of these bad actors here frankly don’t believe in,” Gabbard responds.

However, there have been good signs recently.

“The mainstream media will do what they do,” she says, adding, “I think there is a positive here and that fewer and fewer people actually read the mainstream media. Fewer people actually believe in them. I just saw CNN and MSNBC’s viewership numbers from the last week. Absolutely abysmal.”

