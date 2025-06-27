SCOTUS punts on birthright citizenship question, delivers bad news to meddlesome courts

The U.S. Supreme Court delivered bad news to meddlesome federal judges on Friday in the case regarding the administration's implementation and enforcement of President Donald Trump's executive order titled "Protecting the Meaning and Value of American Citizenship."

A number of individuals, organizations, and states took the Trump administration to court over the order, which made it U.S. policy not to issue citizenship documents to a person whose mother was unlawfully in the country and whose father was neither an American citizen nor a permanent resident at the time of the person's birth.

While the court punted on whether Trump's order was constitutional, it ruled 6-3 that the universal injunctions that U.S. district courts in each case hit the administration with, blocking implementation, "likely exceed the equitable authority that Congress has given to federal courts."

The high court granted the Trump administration's application for a partial stay of the injunctions, "but only to the extent that the injunctions are broader than necessary to provide complete relief to each plaintiff with standing to sue."

This is a developing story.

