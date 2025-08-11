Photo by Ronen Tivony/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
CNN host says J6 was the worst day for violence in DC amid Trump's National Guard deployment
August 11, 2025
'It included people who were hurt.'
CNN host Dana Bash had to "note" during her segment about President Donald Trump's plan to deploy the National Guard into Washington, D.C., to address crime that January 6, 2021, was the "most violent" day there in recent history.
Trump made the announcement of the deployment at the White House on Monday. The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department will also temporarily be brought under federal control.
"This is Liberation Day in D.C., and we're going to take our capital back. We're taking it back. Under the authorities vested in me as the president of the United States, I'm officially invoking section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act," Trump said.
In addition to looting, the White House came under attack by a large mob intent on storming the White House grounds.
The Trump administration said the drastic measure is needed considering the United States capital's violent crime rate is higher than the capitals of Mexico and Colombia. While D.C.'s crime rate is starting to go down, certain serious crimes are still double what they were before 2020.
RELATED: 'Knock the hell out of them': Trump federalizes DC police, readies National Guard to crack down on crime
Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
While discussing the topic with her panel, Bash said this news will affect them because they live and work in D.C.
National politics correspondent Eva McKend said the reason why Trump believes D.C. has a lot of crime is because it's one of many cities "with large black populations" and warned that federalizing the police "has led ... to extreme acts of violence."
As the segment was concluding, Bash got the final word in.
"I should note that the most violent moment in recent history in D.C. was January 6, and it was an attack on the United States Capitol by a lot of people who were doing it in the name of Donald Trump. It included people who were hurt, included members of law enforcement," Bash said.
It is not true that the most recent "violent moment" in Washington was January 6, due to the fact that the Black Lives Matter protests and riots in 2020 lasted longer than one day. In addition to looting, the White House came under attack by a large mob intent on storming the White House grounds, which was stopped by the U.S. Park Police and Secret Service. Many officers were injured that night.
That moment was nearly repeated when rioters attempted to tear down the statue of President Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square, a park next to the White House, a few days later. The crowd had to be stopped once again by law enforcement.
Julio Rosas is Blaze Media's National Correspondent.
Julio_Rosas11
