Nancy Pelosi cites Jan. 6 to criticize Trump takeover of DC — and gets obliterated by former chief of the Capitol Police

A former Capitol Police chief ripped into Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California after she tried to cite the rioting at the U.S. Capitol when criticizing President Donald Trump's federal takeover of D.C.

The former speaker of the U.S. House tried to accuse Trump of trying to distract the public by federalizing police in the District of Columbia and sending in the National Guard in order to shut down crime.

'When I needed assistance, it was denied. Yet when it suited you, you ordered fencing topped with concertina wire and surrounded the Capitol with thousands of armed National Guard troops.'

"Donald Trump delayed deploying the National Guard on January 6th when our Capitol was under violent attack and lives were at stake," Pelosi wrote. "Now, he's activating the DC Guard to distract from his incompetent mishandling of tariffs, health care, education and immigration — just to name a few blunders."

Steven Sund, who was in charge of the U.S. Capitol Police on Jan. 6, offered a fierce but polite response.

"Ma'am, it is long past time to be honest with the American people. On January 3, I requested National Guard assistance, but your Sergeant at Arms denied it. Under federal law (2 U.S.C. §1970), I was prohibited from calling them in without specific approval. That same day, Carol Corbin at the Pentagon offered National Guard support, but I was forced to decline because I lacked the legal authority," he wrote.

"On January 6, while the Capitol was under attack and despite my repeated calls, your Sergeant at Arms again denied my urgent requests for over 70 agonizing minutes, 'running it up the chain' for your approval," Sund added.

"When I needed assistance, it was denied," he concluded. "Yet when it suited you, you ordered fencing topped with concertina wire and surrounded the Capitol with thousands of armed National Guard troops."

Sund's response garnered more than 16,000 likes of support in just a few hours after being published.

He had previously fired back at Pelosi in comments to Blaze News that undermined her version of the events on Jan. 6.

"This is Liberation Day in D.C., and we're going to take our capital back," Trump said on Monday. "We're taking it back. Under the authorities vested in me as the president of the United States, I'm officially invoking section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act."

"Crime in D.C. is ending and tending today. We are going to use every power we have to fight criminal fear," U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said at the same media briefing.

