DC mayor will remove Black Lives Matter mural and plaza over pressure from White House

A Black Lives Matter plaza will be removed from Washington, D.C., along with a massive mural, according to a spokesperson for Mayor Muriel Bowser (D).

The mural to the BLM movement was painted on 16th Street NW for two blocks and lies just north of the White House. It was unveiled by Bowser in June 2020 and made a permanent feature in October 2021.

'We can’t afford to be distracted by meaningless congressional interference.'

Bowser referred to a threat from Republicans in Congress to cut D.C.'s federal funding unless she got rid of the BLM mural and plaza.

“The mural inspired millions of people and helped our city through a very painful period, but now we can’t afford to be distracted by meaningless congressional interference," she said in a statement. "The devastating impacts of the federal job cuts must be our number one concern. Our focus is on economic growth, public safety, and supporting our residents affected by these cuts.”

When pressed about the issue, Bowser said that the White House was not happy about the installation, according to WRC-TV.

The mural will be replaced with a design created by schoolchildren and artists that has yet to be determined.

The change will be a part of a celebration of the national semiquincentennial, which is the 250th anniversary of the Second Continental Congress voting for the colonies' independence from Britain in 1776.

One black resident of the area told WTTG-TV that the order to get rid of the BLM installation was a "tragedy."

Republican Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia had introduced legislation to strip D.C. of funding if its leaders did not get rid of the BLM plaza and mural.

Trump also threatened to use federal power to clean up D.C. if Bowser did not take action, but he reportedly backed off on the threat after speaking with the mayor.

Reaction from residents and video of the mural can be viewed on the news video from WTTG on YouTube.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!