‘You know who I am, right?’ Entitled Democrat berates police, plays victim during DUI stop, video shows

A Democratic politician from Rhode Island was caught on camera berating and arguing with police officers during a DUI traffic stop.

'God forbid I was a black person, I’d be arrested!'

East Greenwich police pulled over Cranston Democratic Committee Chair Maria Bucci after midnight on Thursday.

Bucci, a former Cranston City Council member and former mayoral candidate, told authorities that she only had one glass of wine and was driving her cousin home from a Christmas party, according to the officer’s bodycam footage.

One of the officers claimed that he could smell alcohol on her breath and noted that her driving was “pretty erratic.”

Bucci accused the officer of abuse and claimed he was trying to embarrass her.

“You know who I am, right?” she asked.

“I don’t know who you are, miss,” the officer responded.

After several outbursts, Bucci reluctantly agreed to a field sobriety test. The officer asked Bucci to follow the tip of his pen with her eyes, then asked whether she would submit to a walk-and-turn test.

Bucci began arguing with the officers at the scene.

“I honestly feel bad. If I was a black human, I think you guys — no, honestly ... I feel bad for the people that are not in my position,” she shouted while pointing at the officers.

Bucci shouted at her cousin, who remained in the vehicle to make some phone calls for her.

“Call my husband right now, and call the attorney general and everybody else in town,” Bucci said.

“This is disgusting. God forbid I was a black person, I’d be arrested,” she continued.

“What are you going to do? Shoot me? ... Arrest me?”

After Bucci continued to be argumentative and did not complete the walk-and-turn portion of the sobriety test, the officer instructed her to turn around so he could place her in handcuffs.

“Give me the camera,” Bucci said, as she leaned toward the officer’s body camera. “You’re a dick!”

Bucci received a misdemeanor DUI charge, the New York Post reported.

