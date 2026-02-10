Clinton judge strikes down Newsom's edict banning masks for ICE agents

A federal judge ruled against the ban on masks for federal agents passed by Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom after finding it to be unconstitutional.

Newsom signed the "No Secret Police Act" in September after rioting broke out from protesters against Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in Los Angeles.

U.S. District Judge Christina Snyder said the law discriminated against federal agents by excluding state police from the ban.

However, she upheld the similar "No Vigilantes Act," which requires all law enforcement officers operating in California to display identification, including their name or badge number as well as their agency. It was signed at the same time as the secret police act.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi praised the ruling in a post on social media.

"ANOTHER key court victory thanks to our outstanding @TheJusticeDept attorneys," Bondi said.

"Following our arguments, a district court in California BLOCKED the enforcement of a law that would have banned federal agents from wearing masks to protect their identities," she added. "These federal agents are harassed, doxxed, obstructed, and attacked on a regular basis just for doing their jobs. We have no tolerance for it."

Snyder's ruling allows for the possibility of rewriting the law without the exemption for state police.

"We will continue fighting and winning in court for President Trump's law-and-order agenda — and we will ALWAYS have the backs of our great federal law enforcement officers," concluded the statement from Bondi.

Snyder was appointed to the court by former President Bill Clinton.

