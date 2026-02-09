Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Trump admin 'cleans house,' busts 50+ suspected fugitive felons living in taxpayer-funded housing in just one Ohio city
February 09, 2026
'Operation Clean House' frees up housing for those without outstanding warrants.
A law enforcement operation found that more than 50 fugitives with felony warrants were taking advantage of taxpayer-funded housing in Columbus, Ohio.
U.S. Marshals partnered with agents from the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office on "Operation Clean House," targeting suspects living in HUD housing.
The warrants issued in the operation included rape, drug trafficking, endangering children, strangulation, and failure to register as a sex offender.
U.S. Marshal Michael Black with the Southern District of Ohio said that HUD reached out to him to cooperate on the operation, which lasted six days.
"Every time we do this, we're making our community safer, one arrest at a time," Black said.
"One of the houses, we recovered an AK-47. There were some drugs recovered," Black said. "You know, one individual that's wanted for felony strangulation, sex offenders, child abandonment, and numerous other violations."
WCMH-TV was present at two arrests. One was a woman with felony warrants for weapons charges, and the other was a woman with a warrant for probation violation for aggravated burglary, assault, and ID fraud.
Thirty HUD agents were involved, and all the arrests were conducted without any critical incidents.
"Criminals are on notice — we will not tolerate crime in HUD-funded housing," HUD Sec. Scott Turner said on social media. "The Trump Administration will ensure public housing is safe housing and taxpayer funds do not support criminal activity."
Staff Writer
Carlos Garcia is a staff writer for Blaze News.
