'This is where ICE has come to die': Self-identified Antifa member arrested for threats against federal agents, DOJ says

The Department of Justice arrested a man for making threats against federal agents and cited his many posts on social media that called for violent resistance.

Kyle Wagner, 37, identified as a member of Antifa and called for militant attacks on Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, according to a DOJ press release Thursday.

'If it has to be done at the barrel of a gun, then let us have a little f**king fun.'

"This man allegedly doxxed and called for the murder of law enforcement officers, encouraged bloodshed in the streets, and proudly claimed affiliation with the terrorist organization Antifa before going on the run," U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement online.

Wagner allegedly made the threats from his accounts on Facebook and Instagram and called on his followers to "forcibly confront, assault, impede, oppose, and resist federal officers," according to the DOJ press release.

He also referred to the agents as the "gestapo" and "murderers."

The release cites specific comments allegedly made by Wagner.

"I've already bled for this city, I've already fought for this city, this is nothing new, we're ready this time, ICE we're f**king coming for you," he allegedly wrote on Jan. 6.

The next day he wrote, "Anywhere we have an opportunity to get our hands on them, we need to put our hands on them," and told people to "cripple" the agents.

"We want to know who they are. We will identify every single one of them and we will prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law. If it has to be done at the barrel of a gun, then let us have a little f**king fun," he is said to have written.

"This is where ICE has come to die," he added.

The DOJ also alleges that Wagner doxxed an individual by releasing their private information, because they were supportive of ICE.

The 31-page criminal complaint has numerous screenshots of his online comments.

WCCO-TV obtained video of Wagner's arrest at his Minneapolis apartment. He wore a shirt reading, "I'M ANTIFA."

Wagner was charged with cyberstalking and making threatening communications.

"Today's arrest illustrates that you cannot run, you cannot hide, and you cannot evade our federal agents: If you come for law enforcement, the Trump Administration will come for you," Bondi concluded.

