10 members of terror cell charged with attempted murder over 'ambush' attack on ICE facility, feds say

A terror attack on an ICE facility in Texas has led to attempted murder charges against 10 members of an Antifa terror cell, according to federal prosecutors.

On the Fourth of July, a local Texas officer was shot in the neck by anti-ICE activists just outside of the North Texas ICE facility in Alvarado near Forth Worth. On Tuesday, prosecutors released more information about the alleged terrorists who were arrested for their part in that plot.

Police also found a flag reading, 'Resist Fascism. Fight Oligarchy,' as well as masks, goggles, gloves, weapons, fireworks, flyers, and body armor.

Eleven people were arrested, and of those, 10 were charged with three counts of attempted murder of a federal officer. The 11th person is facing a charge of obstruction of justice.

Prosecutors said the "coordinated attack" on the ICE facility involved 10 to 12 people clothed in black militaristic garb and began at about 10:30 p.m. Members of the group fired off fireworks and vandalized vehicles at the facility in an apparent attempt to lure the officers out of the building.

“Make no mistake — this was not a so-called peaceful protest. It was indeed an ambush,” said acting U.S. Attorney Nancy Larson.

Two unarmed officers walked out to talk to the group, and an officer with the Alvarado Police Department also responded. The officer was shot in the neck by someone in the woods, and another person fired between 20 and 30 rounds at the ICE officers.

The group members fled from the scene but were apprehended later by officers. They were found with guns and a Kevlar vest, according to law enforcement.

The officer who was shot is expected to survive.

The suspects face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

"This was an egregious attack on federal and local law enforcement officers, and it is part of an increasing trend of violence against them," said Larson. "This will not be tolerated. Those who use violence against law enforcement officers will be found, and they will be prosecuted with the toughest criminal statutes and penalties that we have available to us."

Republicans have been excoriating some Democrats for their overheated rhetoric against ICE officers and have tried to link the hysterics to violence against federal officers.

