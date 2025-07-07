Trump administration mocks Mexicans rioting over American citizens immigrating to Mexico City

Rioting against Americans moving to Mexico has roiled Mexico City, and the Department of Homeland Security used the occasion to mock the controversy surrounding illegal immigration.

Mexicans have complained that the growing number of Americans moving south has made housing costs soar and displaced locals, but the anger erupted in vandalism over the weekend.

'It's almost impossible to live, to find housing. ... We're living the consequences of gentrification.'

"If you are in the United States illegally and wish to join the next protest in Mexico City, use the CBP Home app to facilitate your departure," read the post from the DHS.

The agency posted a link to a Reuters report quoting a protester about the purpose of the demonstrations in Mexico City.

"The reason we've gathered here is precisely to hear the thoughts of many victims, mainly young people today, for whom it's almost impossible to live, to find housing," said Eduardo Alanis, as translated from Spanish by Reuters.

Protest signs had messages comparing the gentrification to neo-colonization. An Associated Press video showed one protester spray-painting the message, "Kill a gringo," referring to white people who had moved to Mexico City.

"We're living the consequences of gentrification, which is the government directing its public policies towards people with high purchasing power," he added, "often illegally displacing local populations who have lived in these neighborhoods for 40, 50, and we have documented cases of up to 60 years."

Immigration hawks have made similar claims about illegal aliens exacerbating the housing crisis in the U.S. Others have argued that illegal aliens bring housing costs down by providing cheap labor in the construction industry.

In Los Angeles, some activist and union groups are demanding a rent moratorium in order to help the families of those displaced by immigration raids. They reported that many are afraid to go to work or leave their homes because of the mass deportation policies of the Trump administration.

