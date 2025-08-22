Trump admin to vet all visa holders — revoke and deport threats to America

President Donald Trump's administration is strengthening its vetting of foreign nationals in the United States.

On Thursday, the State Department announced plans to review all of the more than 55 million current visa holders. Those individuals are subject to "continuous vetting" to ensure that they are permitted to be in the U.S., the department told the Associated Press.

'[A quarter] of the country is foreign but the corporate class says we still need more.'

The audit will include looking for indicators of potential ineligibility, including overstays, criminal activity, public safety threats, and ties to terrorist activity. In the event the State Department determines an individual is ineligible, their visa will be revoked, and if they are currently in the U.S., they could be subject to deportation.

"We review all available information as part of our vetting, including law enforcement or immigration records or any other information that comes to light after visa issuance indicating a potential ineligibility," the department stated.

The State Department has already revoked "more than twice as many visas, including nearly four times as many student visas, as during the same time period last year," a spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"There is no national sovereignty in a country with 55 million people on visas and another 50 million illegals without them. Our entire system is a joke," BlazeTV host Auron MacIntyre wrote in a post on social media.

William Wolfe, the executive director of the Center for Baptist Leadership, responded to MacIntyre, stating, "100 million must go back."

Since the 1970s, the U.S. has "on a roughly one-to-one ratio, traded an aborted American citizen baby for an imported foreigner," Wolfe noted.

Charlie Kirk, founder and CEO of Turning Point USA, stated, "55 million legal. 20 million illegal. [A quarter] of the country is foreign but the corporate class says we still need more. Their 'need' will never be satisfied. They must be completely ignored and never taken seriously again."

The same day that the State Department announced its plans to review all visa holders, Secretary Marco Rubio declared an immediate pause on "all issuance of worker visas for commercial truck drivers."

"The increasing number of foreign drivers operating large tractor-trailer trucks on U.S. roads is endangering American lives and undercutting the livelihoods of American truckers," Rubio stated.

His announcement came after a crash in Florida last week involving an illegal alien truck driver. The driver made an illegal U-turn, which caused the trailer to jackknife and crush a minivan, resulting in the death of all three passengers inside.