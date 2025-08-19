Illegal alien accused of killing 3 dodged deportation, stayed in US claiming fear of India; DHS slams Newsom's 'asinine' rule

An illegal alien accused of killing three people on a Florida highway was previously processed for deportation — but was able to stay after claiming he feared being sent back to his home country of India, according to reports. The illegal migrant suspect was allegedly granted a license in Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom's California despite having no legal right to be in the United States.

Harjinder Singh, 28, was arrested around 3 p.m. on Tuesday after authorities said he made an illegal U-turn on the Florida Turnpike near Fort Pierce while driving a tractor-trailer.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said in a statement, "The incident involves a semi-truck and trailer that jackknifed and came to rest on top of a passenger vehicle at the 170-mile marker northbound side of the Florida Turnpike."

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles stated in a press release, "Based upon our initial, but ongoing criminal investigation, it is evident that the driver of the commercial semi-truck recklessly, and without regard for the safety of others, attempted to execute a U-turn utilizing an unauthorized location. As a result of his actions, the three occupants of the mini-van are now deceased."

The Palm Beach Post reported that the victims of the deadly crash were a 54-year-old man from Miami, a 37-year-old woman from Pompano Beach, and a 30-year-old man from Florida City. Two of the crash victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver was rushed to Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce, where he died later that evening.

The Florida Highway Patrol did not disclose the names of the victims.

Video from the interior of the tractor-trailer appears to show the exact moment when Singh reportedly made the illegal U-turn.

Singh was charged with three counts of vehicular homicide.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier proclaimed, "There will be accountability for this illegal alien’s reckless disregard for human life. He will not escape justice in Florida. Not on my watch."

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles noted, "During the course of this criminal investigation and with the assistance of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, state troopers determined that Harjinder Singh entered the United States illegally, having crossed the Mexico border in 2018."

"The defendant then obtained a commercial driver’s license in the state of California," the statement continued. "Under the federal authority delegated by ICE to FHP state troopers through the 287(g) program, state troopers issued an ICE detainer."

The Department of Homeland Security declared, "This detainer ensures he will be transferred to ICE custody the moment his criminal case concludes."

David Kerner, the executive director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, said in a statement:

The actions taken by the defendant while operating a commercial tractor-trailer are both shocking and criminal. Three people lost their lives as a result of his recklessness, and countless friends and family members will experience the pain of their loss forever. Harjinder Singh is in custody on state vehicular homicide charges and immigration violations. He will no longer be able to damage and destroy the lives of Floridians and visitors. At the conclusion of his state charges, he will be deported. The Florida Highway Patrol remains committed to enforcing both state and federal law to ensure that people that are a danger to others face justice behind bars.

The Department of Homeland Security told Fox News that Singh illegally crossed into the U.S. through the Mexico border on Sept. 20, 2018, and was arrested by Border Patrol two days later near San Ysidro, California.

The DHS noted that Singh "has been pending immigrant proceedings since."

Singh, an Indian national, was reportedly processed for fast-track deportation by the first Trump administration. However, Singh claimed to immigration officials that he was afraid to be deported back to India.

Singh was allegedly released on a $5,000 immigration bond in January 2019.

The DHS said on Monday, "Singh obtained a commercial driver’s license in California, despite having no legal right to be in the United States."

"Governor Newsom put Americans' lives directly at risk by arming this illegal alien with the ability to operate a 40-ton killing machine on U.S. highways," the statement proclaimed. "This reckless policy gave Singh the keys, and three innocent people paid with their lives."

In 2013, California passed a law allowing residents to obtain driver's licenses, regardless of their immigration status.

Uthmeier said during an appearance on "Fox & Friends First," "We’re certainly going to look at ways that we can go after California, fight back, and protect our citizens. Here in Florida, if you’re illegal, you are not going to get a driver’s license. Under no circumstances. We made that law in this state many years ago, and we banned the opportunity for sanctuary cities."

Uthmeier wrote on the X social media platform, "Not only did California give this illegal alien a driver’s license, but also a permit to drive large semi-trucks, something that should require considerable training and vetting. Under the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida prohibited all IDs for illegals."

Uthmeier added, "People keep getting hurt or killed because of the Obama-Biden open border crisis. I’m thankful that Donald Trump secured the southern border, and we will keep fighting every day to help combat the dangers of illegal immigration."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) stated, "He should have never been in our country in the first place!"

DeSantis continued, "Illegal alien issued CDL by California. Doesn’t even speak English. Sanctuary policies are deadly. Must hold the illegal alien accountable, but also the other actors involved, including the company."

Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary for public affairs at the DHS, torched Newsom over his "asinine" governance.

"Three innocent people were killed in Florida because Gavin Newsom’s California Department of Motor Vehicles issued an illegal alien a Commercial Driver’s License — this state of governance is asinine," McLaughlin asserted. "How many more innocent people must die before Gavin Newsom stops playing games with the safety of the American public? We pray for the victims and their families. Secretary Noem and DHS are working around the clock to protect the public and get these criminal illegal aliens out of America.”

McLaughlin stressed that Singh's work authorization for the United States was "rejected under the Trump Administration on September 14, 2020."

However, she pointed out that the illegal migrant's work authorization was "later approved under the Biden Administration on June 9, 2021."

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem stated on Monday, "3 innocent people were killed in Florida because Gavin Newsom’s California DMV issued an illegal alien a Commercial Driver’s License. This gut-wrenching tragedy should have never happened. My team at the DHS will work with the U.S. Department of Transportation to root out and prevent illegal aliens from obtaining these licenses from sanctuary jurisdictions that put American drivers and passengers in danger."

DHS Deputy Secretary Troy Edgar said, "This is personal to me. When I was mayor of Los Alamitos, I fought against California's insane 'sanctuary' status. Now, those anti-American policies have resulted in the deaths of 3 innocent Americans in Florida. When will it be enough, Gov. Gavin Newsom?"

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told Fox News, "This is a devastating tragedy made even worse by the fact that it was totally preventable. Illegal aliens that have no legal right to be in our country certainly should not be granted commercial drivers' licenses. Gavin Newscum’s pro-illegal-alien policies have deadly consequences. Yet he continues to double down and put illegals over American citizens."

